Gambling poses problems for 1M Illinoisans

SPRINGFIELD — More than a million Illinois residents either have a gambling problem or are at risk of developing one, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Conducted by Health Resources in Action, the assessment reports on the prevalence of different types of gambling in the state, the availability of treatment and other services, the prevalence of problem gambling among different groups, and overall attitudes about gambling.

The study found 68% of adult Illinoisans reported gambling in the past year, with the state lottery being the most popular form. Gambling at video gaming terminals and online sports betting has shown significant growth, the report states.

According to the IDHS, while most adults engage in responsible gambling behaviors, some develop problem gambling and gambling disorder. Statewide, 3.8% of adult Illinoisans — roughly 383,000 people — are considered to have a gambling problem. An additional 7.7% — about 761,000 people — are considered at risk for developing a gambling problem.

"It is so important that we have data on the patterns and depth of gambling across the state," said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. "For those who do struggle with gambling disorder, they seldom seek help and often hide their behavior from family members."

IDHS has $10 million budgeted in gambling services for State Fiscal Year 2023.

The IDHS assessment was ordered in response to legislation that expanded access to gambling in Illinois, and the 250-page report includes 10 strategies to address problem gambling amidst the growth. They include more funding for problem gambling prevention and services, more awareness about problem gambling and its symptoms, and more access to holistic treatment for problem gambling.

Laura Garcia, director of IDHS' Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, said the findings will also support responsible gambling and expand prevention, treatment, and recovery services throughout the state. IDHS, through SUPR, has funded 26 gambling treatment programs through SFY22; 21 of them provide outpatient treatment and outreach services.

In State Fiscal Year 2021, 13,037 gambling assessments were conducted by treatment providers, representing a 440% increase over the previous year, according to IDHS.

People who have a problem or know someone experiencing problems with gambling are asked to contact the State's Gambling Helpline online, weknowthefeeling.org; to call 1-800-GAMBLER; or to text "ILGamb" to 53342.

