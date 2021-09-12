 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Funeral set for Chicago area muralist who died at 52

  • 0

CARY — Timmothy Etters, a longtime Chicago area muralist whose art work adorns many schools, has died at age 52.

Visitation and funeral services were set for Sunday, according to Kahle-Moore Funeral Home in Cary, where Etters grew up. He died earlier this month, according to the funeral home. His wife, Vicki Etters, told The Chicago Tribune her husband, who was also a cancer survivor, died of COVID-19.

He painted more than 300 murals, most of which are found in area schools. They include realistic depictions of school mascots.

Pro-team license plates earn $13M for Illinois schools

"He was an incredible man," Vickie Etters told the newspaper. "The reason he did his art was because he loved people."

Timmothy Etters, of Volo, wanted to be an artist since third grade which was also when he discovered he was color blind, according to his website. He said his influences included Norman Rockwell and Salvador Dali and later on hip-hop artists. He had testicular cancer as a teenager, according to his website. He later had kidney cancer, his wife told the Tribune.

Americans from across the country reflect on the life-changing impact the world's deadliest terror attack had on their lives. A day forever etched in our minds. A day America promises never to forget. Source by: Stringr

During his career he also spent time talking at student assemblies.

"I've dedicated my life to inspiring kids of all ages to identify their gifts and use them to the fullest of their potential, regardless of the obstacles they will encounter along their path," he said on his website.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nature Trails Day returns to Sugar Grove Nature Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News