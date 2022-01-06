Funeral services for Chicago firefighter — a ‘Superhero’ — today

Firefighters, emergency responders, friends and family began gathering Thursday morning ahead of the funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter Mashawn Plummer.

Plummer, 30, died Dec. 21, days after he was injured battling a house fire in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The blaze, which broke out after 2 a.m. in the basement, also killed a resident of the building, Eladio Gomez, 37, and injured two other people.

Services were scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in a 10,000-seat venue at House of Hope Church on Chicago’s Far South Side. After the funeral, a processional will continue to Oak Woods Cemetery.

Dozens of firefighters lined up before Plummer’s casket, set at the front of the church before the funeral. They paid their respects one by one, saluting at the coffin.

A video screen displayed his photo in the church, which began to start filling up late morning.

A visitation for Plummer was held Wednesday.

Plummer called for help before he was pulled from the building, officials have said. He survived in the hospital for five days with family members by his side, following the Dec. 16 fire that was aggravated by high winds.

His cause and manner of death is still pending.

Before his death, Plummer marked his one-year anniversary after joining the Fire Department on Dec. 1, 2020. He was assigned to Engine 94 firehouse, at 5758 W. Grace St. in the Portage Park neighborhood.

His mother, Felicia Townsend, told the Tribune that working for the Chicago Fire Department was Plummer’s dream job.

“Even though he’s gone, he would not change his life one bit. That’s the peace that we take away from this, that he died doing his heart’s desire,” she said.

Plummer attended Hales Franciscan High School in Chicago, Eisenhower High School in Blue Island and Oliver Wendell Holmes Elementary School, a Chicago Public School, according to his obituary distributed at the service.

A “die hard” Bears fan, he played football at Quincy University, a Catholic liberal arts college in western Illinois, the obituary said.

Plummer was religious and “spent countless hours” in church in his adolescence, according to the obituary.

He had the words “Make Them All Proud” tattooed on his arm, the obituary said, and “would tell his family those words every chance he got.” A lover of action figures and Marvel comic books, Plummer was described by his family in the obituary as a hero himself. “The world is a safer place because the CFD allowed a Superhero to do what he loved,” it read.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0