Fundraiser for the family of slain University of Chicago graduate raises more than $20K

The Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago launched an online memorial fundraiser for the family of Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, who was killed Tuesday in Hyde Park.

The GoFundMe account, which was created Wednesday night, already had raised more than $21,000 of its $25,000 goal.

Zheng was shot in the chest in the 900 block of East 54th Place about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report, after he was approached on the sidewalk by a masked man wearing a hoodie.

Two witnesses said there was a brief struggle before the gunman shot Zheng, ran back to his black sports car and drove away.

The money raised through the GoFundMe account in his name will be used to cover the traveling and legal expenses of Zheng’s family, said Jan Zheng, president of the Chinese American Association.

Dennis Zheng, 24, graduated from the University of Chicago this year with a master’s degree in statistics. He was from the Sichuan province in China and attended the University of Hong Kong for his undergraduate degree.

Jan Zheng is not related to Dennis Zheng, but she has been in contact with his mother who still lives in Sichuan. Dennis Zheng’s parents divorced when he was young and he was raised by his mother, a retired accountant.

She told Jan Zheng that her only request was for her son to be buried near the University of Chicago.

“The family thinks that he very much loved the school he studied at and he (would) want to have that kind of memory here,” Jan Zheng said. “He was proud to be a UC graduate.”

Jan Zheng said she immediately began receiving an outpouring of support from community members who were “devastated” to lose another Chinese international student.

Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old graduate student at the University of Chicago, died during a shooting spree in January in which eight people were shot, at least four of them fatally, including gunman Jason Nightengale. Fan, who was among those who died from their injuries, was posthumously awarded a Ph.D. in financial economics in June.

The association is considering posting a reward for more information on Dennis Zheng’s killer if they are able to raise enough money, Jan Zheng said.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Ese Esan verified that all money will be paid to the family. The fundraiser had already garnered donations from nearly 400 people as of Thursday afternoon.

One donor who gave $100 commented on the post, saying: “I have no idea how to face this tragedy and (am) really feeling sad for him and all his parents and friends. Hope UChicago students can all stay safe.”

