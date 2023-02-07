President Joe Biden has exhorted Republicans in his State of the Union address to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. He used his address Tuesday night to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions. He offered a positive assessment of the nation's condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals. He declared that America is “unbowed, unbroken” in the face of the pandemic and economic threats. It was Biden's first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.
Here's what Illinois lawmakers had to say about President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address.
Facing a new reality of a divided Congress in a bitterly partisan Washington, Biden nevertheless made the hopeful appeal in his State of the Union address that “there is no reason we can’t work together.”
Rock star Bono, the family of Tyre Nichols and the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting were among the featured guests sitting with first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. The White House says the guests were invited because they personify issues or themes President Joe Biden addressed in the speech, or they embody policies that are working for the American people. The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, was a guest, as she was last year. The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, invited a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, Ruth Cohen.