Freight car derailment in Detroit disrupts Amtrak service

DETROIT — Some Amtrak commuter service between Detroit and Chicago has been disrupted after freight cars derailed along tracks on Detroit's southwest side.

An Amtrak spokesman said several routes were canceled through Friday, the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday.

Nine empty railcars derailed about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. One car teetered over the side of a rail bridge.

That forced about two dozen Amtrak passengers traveling from Chicago to disembark their train and complete their trip by bus.

The tracks were cleared by Wednesday morning. The cause of the derailment was under investigation. No injuries were reported.

