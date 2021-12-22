Free COVID-19 tests at Chicago airports: Here’s what you need to know about holiday travel

Travelers flying out of Chicago for the holidays can expect busier airports than last year — especially on Dec. 23, which is expected to be the busiest travel day, according to the city.

As COVID-19 surges in Illinois, free rapid tests will be available for passengers arriving at O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport. Appointments can be made online.

Between Tuesday and Jan. 3, nearly 2.5 million passengers are expected to fly through O’Hare, the Chicago Department of Aviation said. That’s more than twice as many passengers as the 2020 holiday season.

About 500,000 passengers are expected to fly through Midway, an increase of 50% over 2020.

Travelers are also expected to hit the roads, and the Illinois Tollway is pausing some lane closures to free up space.

About 1.3 million vehicles are expected to travel on tollways on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the tollway said. Nearly 1.1 million travelers are expected on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Both are expected to be less than the roughly 1.6 million vehicles that use the tollway on an average day.

Temporary maintenance and construction lane closures will be lifted from noon Thursday through 9 a.m. Dec. 27, and again from noon Dec. 30 through 9 a.m. Jan. 3. Some construction work zones might remain in place, however.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0