 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

topical

Free COVID-19 tests at Chicago airports: Here’s what you need to know about holiday travel

  • 0

Just as Americans and Europeans were eagerly awaiting their most normal holiday season in a couple of years, the omicron variant has unleashed a fresh round of fear and uncertainty for travelers, shoppers, party-goers and their economies as a whole.

Travelers flying out of Chicago for the holidays can expect busier airports than last year — especially on Dec. 23, which is expected to be the busiest travel day, according to the city.

As COVID-19 surges in Illinois, free rapid tests will be available for passengers arriving at O’Hare International Airport and Midway Airport. Appointments can be made online.

Between Tuesday and Jan. 3, nearly 2.5 million passengers are expected to fly through O’Hare, the Chicago Department of Aviation said. That’s more than twice as many passengers as the 2020 holiday season.

About 500,000 passengers are expected to fly through Midway, an increase of 50% over 2020.

Travelers are also expected to hit the roads, and the Illinois Tollway is pausing some lane closures to free up space.

About 1.3 million vehicles are expected to travel on tollways on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the tollway said. Nearly 1.1 million travelers are expected on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Both are expected to be less than the roughly 1.6 million vehicles that use the tollway on an average day.

Temporary maintenance and construction lane closures will be lifted from noon Thursday through 9 a.m. Dec. 27, and again from noon Dec. 30 through 9 a.m. Jan. 3. Some construction work zones might remain in place, however.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where are monoclonal antibodies in Illinois?

Where are monoclonal antibodies in Illinois?

As COVID-19 continues to spread in Illinois, demand is growing for a treatment — called monoclonal antibodies — that’s been shown to help keep high-risk people out of the hospital.

Watch Now: Related Video

Key tech firms pull out of CES due to Omicron

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News