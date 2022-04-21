Fred Hampton's Illinois childhood home gets historical landmark status

MAYWOOD — The Illinois childhood home of Fred Hampton, an iconic Black Panther Party leader who was shot and killed during a 1969 police raid of his Chicago apartment, has been designated a historical landmark.
In a news release, organizers of the Save The Hampton House initiative, led by Hampton's son and his mother, announced that the Maywood Village Board voted to recognize the house as a historical landmark.
The Tuesday night vote in the Chicago suburb follows a yearlong campaign that was tied to the Academy Award-winning film about Hampton and his death called "Judas and the Black Messiah."
The designation is part of a broader effort to see the Black Panther Party and the U.S. Black liberation struggle represented alongside landmarks to the nonviolent civil rights movement. With the designation, organizers plan to transform the site into a place where the works of the Black Panther Party can be displayed.
"The fight to save and maintain the Hampton House is bigger than a building and more significant than a structure," said Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. in a statement included in the news release. "Amongst other purposes, it serves as a major aspect of preserving the extraordinary legacy of Chairman Fred Hampton, the Black Panther Party, and that of service to the people in general."
Hampton was sleeping in a residence on the West Side of Chicago in the early morning hours of Dec. 4, 1969, when he and fellow Black Panther leader Mark Clark were shot and killed during what authorities said at the time was the execution of a search warrant to find weapons and explosives.
A federal grand jury determined that nearly 100 shots were fired through the walls, doors and windows while just one shot appeared to have been fired by someone inside the residence.
The county's top prosecutor, an assistant and several officers at the scene were indicted on charges of obstruction of justice and later acquitted.
But after evidence surfaced that the FBI coaxed Chicago Police and other law enforcement agencies in the United States into armed clashes with the Black Panthers, a federal judge approved a $1.85 million settlement to Hampton and Clark's families and survivors of the raid, to be paid by the city of Chicago, Cook County and the federal government.
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
Illinois officials react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
U.S. Sen. Tamny Duckworth
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation's highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther party, speaks outside a rally outside the U.S. Courthouse in Chicago while Dr. Benjamin Spock, background, listens. The Illinois childhood home of Hampton, an iconic Black Panther Party leader who was shot and killed during a 1969 police raid of his Chicago apartment, has been designated a historical landmark.
Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. holds a painting of his father Fred Hampton outside his family home in the Maywood suburb of Chicago, Thursday, July 25, 2019. The painting of Fred Hampton shows him as a 20-year-old talking on a phone at his office, one year before he was killed by police. The suburban Chicago home where slain Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton grew up has been designated a historical landmark by the village of Maywood.