Foxx responds to Lightfoot’s criticisms of shooting case

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx responded to criticisms of her office made by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Monday regarding the lack of charges filed in a fatal West Side shootout case, calling the comments made by the mayor “inappropriate” and “wrong.”

Foxx said it was “unusual” for her to call a news conference in general, let alone on short notice, but stood in Englewood Tuesday morning and said she felt it was “incumbent to the people of Cook County to know what is happening in the Cook County state’s attorney office.”

She said her office doesn’t talk about pending cases, a practice not unique to the office.

“And yet I find myself here today having to respond to a narrative that was given by the mayor yesterday regarding a case that is still under investigation,” she said. “It was inappropriate. It was wrong.”

Foxx said Lightfoot’s comments stating there is enough evidence to file charges against suspects in the shooting case where gunmen fired into a home Friday morning “simply weren’t true.” She said the job of the state’s attorney office is to get a conviction, which means the evidence in any case has to be “held in the highest integrity.”

On Friday, four people exited two vehicles and shot into a home on North Mason Avenue, and people inside fired at them, according to authorities. One person was killed and the gunmen outside the home fled during the incident, which was also witnessed by police officers and caught on a city street camera.

“We will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to ensure that the necessary work is done so that we may bring charges and ultimately secure a conviction for those that engage in the violence that we have seen across this city,” Foxx said. “That is our mission. It is not to try cases in the media nor to play politics on the deaths of children, and veterans, and people in our community.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois in a statement Tuesday said Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown, who has been critical of Foxx’s office in the past and also believes charges should be filed in the shooting case, “need to end the finger-pointing and blame game and get serious about addressing the spike in gun violence.”

Foxx also pointed to rising violence not just in Cook County but around the country and added the state’s attorney office is being called “to operate in truly trying times,” which means cases need to be handled thoroughly and kept out of the media.

