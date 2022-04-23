Fourth body in a week washes up on shores of Chicago River, Lake Michigan, authorities say

CHICAGO - The body of woman who washed up on the shore of the Chicago River on the South Side Friday morning marks the fourth person, and third woman, dead in the waters of the city’s river and lake in a week.

Karina Alanis, 31, was found in the South Branch of the Chicago River off the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue about 7:50 a.m., according to Officer Roberto Garduno and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Alanis, of the 4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, was dead at the scene after police marine unit officers pulled her from the water, Garduno said.

On Sunday, a man’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive, in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The still-unidentified man was also dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The bodies of two women — one of whom was 80 — were pulled from the Chicago River in the West Loop and the South Side on Saturday at 10:40 a.m. and about 11:15 a.m.

A cause of death was not immediately known for any of the victims, according to the medical examiner’s office and it was not clear if police thought any of the deaths were connected.

