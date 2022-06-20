Former Vice President Mike Pence plays in Peoria

PEORIA — Former Vice President Mike Pence fired up downstate Republicans at a local Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday night, urging the party loyalists gathered to fight back against what he described as "decline and decay” Democratic policies in Springfield and Washington, and "to set the table" for wins at the ballot box in 2022 and 2024.

Pence, who is believed to be setting the table for his own 2024 presidential run, was warmly received by the nearly 700 Republican elected officials, activists and supporters at the Peoria Civic Center.

"Illinois and the great city of Chicago are the heart of this heartland and this heartland is the heart of America," said Pence, a former governor of Indiana. "We need strong, principled, conservative leadership leading this heartland state."

Pence was fervent at times while mixing in some humor as he placed blame for the country's economic woes at the feet of Democrats in control of Washington and Springfield while simultaneously touting the policies achieved during, as he described it, the "Trump-Pence Administration."

"One of the advantages of no longer being vice president is that I get to drive my own car. One of the disadvantages is I get to pay for my own gas," Pence said, a nod to soaring inflation that has raised gas price to over $5 per gallon.

However, Pence made no direct mention of former President Donald Trump, only referencing him in the context of listing off the administration's accomplishments.

And he only made fleeting reference to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, calling it "a tragic day."

Pence became the target of Trump's ire for refusing to interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral college victory in the 2020 election.

As recently as last week, Trump attacked Pence, telling a group that “Mike did not have the courage to act” to overturn the results of the election.

Pence, however, has sought to avoid direct confrontation on the issue as he seeks to repair his relationship with base voters loyal to Trump ahead of a possible presidential run.

Though some pro-Trump protesters gathered outside the convention center, Pence's 30-minute address played in the room of party faithful.

Beyond attacking Democrats on inflation, Pence went to an array of culture war lines that have become hallmarks of the modern party.

He accused the Biden Administration of embracing "the woke left's all-encompassing assault on our cultural values."

Though he acknowledged the Juneteenth holiday as a remembrance of "all of those who suffered under the evil of slavery and to celebrate the incalculable contributions that African Americans have made," he next laid into a popular conservative target: critical race theory, an academic framework dating to the 1970s that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions.

"Let me be clear on this Juneteenth: Critical race theory is nothing less than state-sponsored racism and it should be rejected in every school, in every community, in every state in this country," Pence said.

Pence also touted the more than 300 judges Trump nominated to the federal bench, including three Supreme Court justices. That legacy could be sealed in the coming days if the nation's high court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

"I couldn't be more proud to have served in the most pro-life administration in American history," Pence said.

Pence's trip comes days before Trump's own trip to Central Illinois. The former president is slated to campaign for Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, on Saturday, in her primary election against fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the 15th Congressional District.

The Monday event featured a who's who of Illinois Republican politics, including gubernatorial candidates Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf and Jesse Sullivan. Esther Joy King, a Republican candidate for the 17th Congressional District, was also featured prominently.

This story will be updated.

