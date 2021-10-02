Fisherman finds body near Mississippi River bank in rural Monroe County

 Skip to main content
BELLEVILLE - Illinois State Police and Monroe County officials are investigating the identity and cause of death of a body found floating in the Mississippi River Friday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department was notified of the body by a fisherman at 9:43 a.m. Because of the low water levels, deputies needed an off-road utility vehicle to access the riverbank where they found the body floating near where the fisherman reported seeing it near Levee and Mitchie Road west of Maeystown.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, the body appears to be that of an adult male. The Monroe County coroner and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit were contacted to assist in the investigation.

No other information has been made available, pending the ongoing investigation.

