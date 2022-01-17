First lawsuit expected in fatal Edwardsville Amazon building collapse

EDWARDSVILLE — The Clifford Law Offices of Chicago have announced it plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of the family of a 26-year-old delivery driver killed while working at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville when a tornado struck the facility on Dec. 10.

Austin McEwen, an independent contractor driving for an Amazon Delivery Service Partner, was one of six people killed when a tornado struck the facility.

Others killed in the Edwardsville tornado were Clayton Cope, 29, of Alton; Larry Virden, 46 of Collinsville; Deandre Morrow, 28, of St. Louis; Kevin Dickey, 62, of Carlyle; and Etheria Hebb, 24, of St. Louis.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the deaths.

In a release issued early Monday, the Clifford Law Offices alleged McEwen and the others were required to work during an Amazon "peak season" when Amazon management knew that conditions were highly unsafe, as tornado warnings had been issued. The firm said tornado warnings had been issued for southwestern Illinois as early as Dec. 9 and re-issued on several occasions with growing concern and intensity over the next 24 hours.

The firm states workers at the facility were required to continue working instead of being told to evacuate when it was known of the possibility of a major tornado. According to the firm, the Amazon facility had no basement shelter and there was no safety plan or adequate emergency plan required by the OSHA.

The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed against Amazon related to the incident.

"Initial reports from those that survived this avoidable tragedy are disturbing," said Jack J. Casciato, a partner at Clifford Law Offices who represents McEwen's family. "We certainly intend to discover what precautions Amazon could have taken to save lives.

"Certainly, this entire facility could have been evacuated when it was believed a tornado was en route," said Casciato.

The lawsuit alleges Amazon failed to adhere to OSHA preparedness plans for inclement weather; could have evacuated workers but chose to have workers continue working during a peak holiday season; and failed to have a facility that contained a basement shelter.

According to the law firm, the Dec. 10 E-3 hit the distribution center at 8:28 p.m. with winds reaching speeds of 150 mph. The roof of the facility collapsed, leveling the building.

The law firm is planning a Zoom press conference on the filing of the lawsuit at noon Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. McEwen's mother, Alice McEwen, is expected to make a statement.

