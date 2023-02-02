ROBERT MCCOPPIN
WHEELING — The first store in Illinois to combine marijuana and alcohol sales opened Wednesday in Wheeling, with its owners hoping to make it a place for customers to hang out and relax.
Okay Cannabis is unlike any other business in the state, hosting licensed cannabis sales under the same roof with West Town Bakery, which serves beer, wine and liquor as well as bakery goods and other food.
The majority owner is Charles Mayfield, who is interim chief operating officer for Chicago Public Schools, while former Chicago 47th Ward Ald. Ameya Pawar and others are minority owners. They formed a partnership with West Town Bakery to include a café and an event space that can be rented out for birthday parties or other occasions.
Through Mayfield, who is African American, the owners qualified as among the first social equity dispensary owners to open in the state, and in the suburbs specifically.
The massive 12,000-square-foot space, on the site of a former Twin Peaks in Wheeling’s restaurant row on Milwaukee Avenue, is far larger than most dispensaries.
The cafe with its bar is separate from the cannabis sales area. The owners hope someday to add a cannabis consumption area.
The store had a soft opening Wednesday, with workers still painting and putting on finishing touches. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday.
The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, founded by Scott Weiner and Greg Mohr, operates the bakery, and with their social equity partners plan to open two more Okay Cannabis locations, in West Town and Evanston, in the coming months. West Town Bakery already has four locations in Chicago.
Electrician Taras Duckthak crosses the floor at the Okay Cannabis dispensary on Feb. 1, 2023, in Wheeling.
Stacey Wescott, Chicago Tribune
Mayfield quoted one visitor as saying the café was so comfortable, “I could bring my grandmother here.”
Guests must show proof that they are 21 to enter the dispensary, but children with parents or guardians are allowed in the café.
After a two-year delay in awarding licenses, the state awarded 192 dispensary licenses in 2022. But very few of the licensees have been unable to open due to lack of financing, and zoning and construction delays.
Rather than the buy-and-get-out experience at many dispensaries, Weiner said, the intent is for people to spend some time there. “Make it an experience,” he said. “We believe this is the next iteration of the cannabis industry.”
The initial licensing of medical cannabis companies in Illinois in 2015 resulted in wealthy white males owning almost the entire industry. The subsequent licensing process was meant to favor “social equity” applicants, generally defined as people living in areas with high rates of poverty or cannabis arrests, or those with low-level marijuana arrests.
But just six social equity dispensaries have opened, including three in downtown Chicago, plus Okay, Altius in Round Lake Beach and Ivy Hall in Crystal Lake.
Ameya Pawar, left, and Charles Mayfield stand at OKAY Cannabis dispensary on Feb. 1, 2023, in Wheeling.
Stacey Wescott, Chicago Tribune
To simplify the process, by eliminating applications that were hundreds of pages long, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is holding a new online application process through Feb. 14. Some applicants have said new selection criteria based on applicants living in underprivileged census tracts has complicated the process.
Of the businesses selected through the past convoluted application and lottery process, 41% are majority Black-owned, 7% are majority White-owned, and 4% are majority Latino-owned, while 38% of awardees did not disclose the race of their owners.
Mayfield, an Air Force veteran, has majority ownership of the Wheeling and Evanston licenses. He said his full-time day job with CPS is separate from Okay Cannabis. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday.
Pawar is Indian American and a senior fellow at the Economic Security Project, and has worked with the George Soros-funded Open Society Foundations. Pawar has partial ownership in all three licenses, including with another group called Canna Ventures at the West Town site, with majority owners Dr. Charlesnika Evans, an epidemiologist with Northwestern Medicine, and Nikki Hayes, former president of the LiUNA Local 1001 chapter in Chicago.
The key to helping other licensees open, Pawar said, is to pass the federal SAFE Banking Act to allow bank financing for cannabis companies, and to reschedule or de-schedule cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act.
How states compare by the shortage of mental health professionals—and how much they fall short
Even though the demand for virtual mental health services exploded in 2020, 37 states have reported shortages in quality mental health care availability. The Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, projects a deficit equalling nearly 27,000 full-time jobs across nine professions, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, and social workers, by 2025.
The DHHS also employed Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration data from the 2013 National Survey on Drug Use and Health to project
an alternative scenario—one far more alarming. With SAMSHA data incorporated, the country will be short 250,510 people in nine critical mental health professions by 2025. Population growth, aging, economic conditions, and the geographic location of the health workforce are some of the many factors that could lead to such shortages.
The
Health Resources and Services Administration, which is charged with improving access to quality mental health care for isolated and/or financially vulnerable communities, oversees programs that allocate educational resources as well as clinical training integrating mental health care with primary care. Charlie Health investigated how every state ranks in the shortage of mental health professionals and what it would take to close the shortfall using data from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the percentage of counties with a mental health professional shortage.
Only geographic areas with a fully designated shortage status and listed ratio of patients to providers were included in the list. The following states are not included because they do not currently have any counties or census tracts designated with mental health professional shortages: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington D.C., Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, and Wyoming.
Research suggests that
training mental health workers in community-based settings—and rural areas that often experience shortages—is likely to produce providers willing to serve these high-need areas during their careers. Focusing resources in states with the most significant lack of mental health care providers could eliminate more than 40% of the projected shortages. Seven states have more than half of the counties with shortages. Six of these seven states are in the Midwest, where communities are generally more spread apart, which can impede access to a mental health care provider. Keep reading to learn where shortages are worst.
Canva
#37. Wisconsin
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.39% (22,845 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 53,753 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 23,753
Canva
#36. Florida
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.47% (101,823 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 40,729 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 10,729
FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock
#35. Montana
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.53% (5,897 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 11,794 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 9,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 2,794
Canva
#34. New York
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.60% (119,569 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 75,787 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 45,787
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#33. Pennsylvania
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.61% (79,196 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 35,594 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 5,594
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Arizona
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 0.73% (52,947 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 75,639 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 45,639
Brandon Burris // Shutterstock
#31. Oregon
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 1.13% (48,028 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 68,611 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 38,611
Jess Kraft // Shutterstock
#30. Virginia
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 2.02% (174,192 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 57,584 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 27,584
Canva
#29. West Virginia
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 3.14% (56,058 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 46,715 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 16,715
Canva
#28. Michigan
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 3.91% (393,303 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 59,700 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 29,700
Gary R Ennis Photos // Shutterstock
#27. Maine
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 4.14% (56,788 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 49,456 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 19,456
Canva
#26. Missouri
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 4.37% (269,528 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 31,024 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 1,024
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#25. California
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 4.75% (1,864,445 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 105,072 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 75,072
Rigucci // Shutterstock
#24. North Carolina
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 5.83% (614,743 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 102,048 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 72,048
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#23. Maryland
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 10.14% (624,847 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 54,008 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 24,008
eurobanks // Shutterstock
#22. Hawaii
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 11.35% (163,618 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 109,079 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 79,079
Canva
#21. Texas
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 11.39% (3,363,727 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 42,109 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 12,109
Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock
#20. Louisiana
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 11.90% (550,377 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 74,564 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 44,564
Canva
#19. Tennessee
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 13.54% (944,598 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 57,116 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 27,116
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#18. Oklahoma
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 14.20% (566,076 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 47,513 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 17,513
TLF Images // Shutterstock
#17. Mississippi
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 17.07% (503,475 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 177,657 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 147,657
Canva
#16. Ohio
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 17.13% (2,017,452 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 52,432 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 22,432
Canva
#15. Georgia
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 17.52% (1,891,606 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 32,192 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 2,192
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#14. Kansas
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 18.90% (554,596 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 50,723 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 20,723
Canva
#13. South Dakota
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 19.53% (174,838 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 71,517 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 41,517
Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock
#12. Alabama
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 19.53% (984,262 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 34,119 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 4,119
Canva
#11. Washington
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 20.19% (1,562,227 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 238,759 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 208,759
Max Lindenthaler // Shutterstock
#10. Minnesota
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 20.58% (1,174,675 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 80,523 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 50,523
Sandra Burm // Shutterstock
#9. Alaska
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 24.30% (178,073 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 70,488 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 40,488
Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock
#8. Utah
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 26.23% (875,430 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 304,668 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 274,668
Jason Finn // Shutterstock
#7. Colorado
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 27.97% (1,625,866 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 57,599 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 27,599
Lauren Orr // Shutterstock
#6. Nevada
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 29.41% (924,579 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 230,707 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 200,707
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#5. Iowa
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 31.50% (1,005,699 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 45,199 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 15,199
Canva
#4. Indiana
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 31.68% (2,155,859 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 74,775 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 44,775
Canva
#3. Illinois
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 36.06% (4,568,804 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 78,929 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 48,929
DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock
#2. Idaho
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 51.33% (975,776 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 51,415 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 21,415
Canva
#1. Nebraska
- Population in mental health professional shortage areas: 53.57% (1,051,891 people)
- Median patient-to-professional ratio in shortage areas: 1 for every 41,059 professionals
- Median goal patient-to-professional ratio: 1 for every 30,000
- Difference between actual and goal ratio: 11,059
This story originally appeared on Charlie Health and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
