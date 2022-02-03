 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick topical

Fire at Waukegan boat storage warehouse damages yachts

  • 0

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A fire at a suburban Chicago boat storage warehouse caused millions of dollars in damage to the building and yachts stored inside, fire officials said Thursday.

The Waukegan Fire Department said the fire began about 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay Marine boat warehouse, which stored 60 to 70 yachts.

About 100 firefighters from departments in Lake, McHenry, and Kenosha counties responded to the scene, and spent 6½ hours battling the flames before bringing the blaze under control, WBBM-TV reported.

Crews were hampered by the amount of smoke and flames, along with bitter cold temperatures.

"The crews did an exceptional job in very extreme conditions. The nature of the boat storage is difficult to navigate in smoke and fire conditions," Waukegan Fire Marshal Todd Zupec said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials estimated the fire caused several millions of dollars in damage to the warehouse and the boats inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Waukegan is located along Lake Michigan about 11 miles south of the Wisconsin border, and some 40 miles north of downtown Chicago.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mars Wrigley closing chocolate factory in Chicago

Mars Wrigley closing chocolate factory in Chicago

The company said the plant built in 1928 will be phased out during the next two years and the 280 workers there will be "encouraged to explore the opportunities to apply for open roles across our network, specifically in the Chicago area."

Send us your snow photos ❄️

Send us your snow photos ❄️

What's it look like where you are? How do your dogs feel about it? We're collecting reader photos for a gallery on our website, and we'd love to see yours.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi forces hunt Islamic State as attacks stoke concerns of a resurgence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News