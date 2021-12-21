Feds investigating COVID-19 vaccinations at Illinois church, subpoena city for records

A federal grand jury investigation into Loretto Hospital’s vaccination program has expanded to include a suburban church connected to the hospital’s CEO, where hundreds of congregants were allegedly vaccinated while shots were still scarce.

Federal prosecutors last month subpoenaed the city of Chicago for records related to COVID-19 vaccines administered by the city at or in partnership with Valley Kingdom Ministries International Church in Oak Forest, according to documents obtained by the Tribune in an open records request.

The subpoena asked for information about outreach to the church by city officials as well as any use of church facilities by the city to administer vaccines.

Block Club Chicago has previously reported that the West Side hospital administered vaccines in February to more than 200 members of the church, where Loretto CEO George Miller was a member. At the time, shots were in short supply and were supposed to be given only to people ages 65 and older and front-line essential workers.

The vaccination event also occurred as health and community leaders emphasized a need to distribute vaccines equitably, making sure hard-hit communities on the South and West sides got the shots.

In a written statement Monday, a city spokesman said the Chicago Department of Public Health has worked with hundreds of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other vaccine providers over the past year “and provided detailed guidance on how that vaccine should be handled and who was eligible for vaccination.”

“The moment CDPH learned of potential vaccine distribution issues at Loretto Hospital last spring, we immediately suspended the program there, conducted an investigation, and ultimately stepped in to manage the clinic at the hospital in order to ensure Austin residents had priority access to vaccine,” the emailed statement read.

Attempts to reach Loretto and the church for comment Monday were not immediately successful.

No criminal charges have been filed as part of the grand jury probe, which dates back to at least May, records show.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Lausch, whose office is leading the investigation, declined to comment on Monday.

In March, Loretto’s board reprimanded Miller and former hospital Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed after the hospital improperly vaccinated ineligible workers at Trump Tower downtown and Cook County judges.

Block Club Chicago also reported that a luxury watch shop in the Gold Coast, where Ahmed was a frequent customer, improperly received vaccinations.

The hospital’s board decided to suspend Miller for two weeks without pay, and Ahmed resigned.

After the allegations came to light, the city of Chicago temporarily withheld first doses of coronavirus vaccines from Loretto while it conducted a review.

In April, Loretto released the results of an internal audit showing that it had provided 15,668 vaccines as of March 15, and 70% of them went to people of color. The audit found that less than 1% of its vaccines were given to ineligible people.

The next month, the federal grand jury subpoenaed the state Department of Public Health for information on dozens of people who were given shots by Loretto in March — the same time frame as the controversial shots given at Trump Tower and elsewhere, according to records released by the state.

The names of those vaccine recipients were blacked out in copies of the subpoenas released to the media due to medical privacy rules.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have both said previously that the city and state are cooperating with investigators.

