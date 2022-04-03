Feds are no longer paying for COVID tests for uninsured people. Here’s what that means in Illinois.

CHICAGO - Some Illinois providers may have to cut back on COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics for vulnerable groups as federal funding dries up — a situation that health care leaders fear could leave the state ill-prepared for another COVID-19 surge.

Until now, COVID-19 tests were free to people without health insurance because a federal program reimbursed medical providers for tests given to the uninsured. But that program stopped accepting claims March 22 because Congress didn’t allocate additional money to it. That same program is slated to stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines for the uninsured on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has been pleading with Congress to approve additional funding, and it’s possible Congress could reach a deal in the coming days, though it may be for far less money than the president requested.

For now, many major Chicago-area providers say they’re continuing to give people without health insurance free COVID-19 tests and vaccines, including Walgreens, CVS Health, Northwestern Medicine, Duly Health and Care and Sinai Chicago, among others. But some smaller providers, in areas that serve vulnerable populations, are already planning fewer vaccination and testing clinics. Others worry that if there’s another COVID-19 surge, they won’t be able to quickly scale-up to meet demand for tests and vaccines.

Though COVID-19 case counts are low now, a more contagious version of the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, also known as “stealth omicron,” is now the dominant strain in the United States.

“We still do want to be able to help the community, but we cannot do it at the capacity they were requesting, such as every weekend,” said Jamie Tountas, chief strategy officer Mobilevax, a River North-based company that’s been using the federal funding to partner with community organizations to offer testing and vaccines in underserved neighborhoods. “It’s heartbreaking.”

For example, Mobilevax had been discussing going out to Metropolitan Family Services’ center in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood frequently once the weather warmed. But that now seems unlikely, Tountas said.

“When it is not free and it is not accessible, it becomes another barrier for individuals, and, more importantly, it puts all of us at risk,” said Roxanne Nava, executive director of the Belmont Cragin and Skokie offices of Metropolitan Family Services. “It puts more people at risk for unintentional spread.”

Esperanza Health Centers, which has community health centers on the West and Southwest sides of the city, plans to continue providing free tests and vaccines, for now, but may have trouble continuing to do so if there’s another surge, said Dan Fulwiler, president and CEO of Esperanza. At the moment, Esperanza is able to absorb the extra costs of testing and vaccinating uninsured people only because the demand is so low, he said.

“We’re very worried if the demand goes up again we might have to revisit that decision,” Fulwiler said. “I think the choice we’d have to make is how much can we afford to lose doing it.”

Over the course of the pandemic, about half of all the COVID-19 tests and vaccines Esperanza has provided have been for people without health insurance, he said.

Another COVID-19 surge without that federal funding for the uninsured could mean that Esperanza would have to cut other programs to meet demand, he said. Or, Esperanza might have to offer less testing and vaccinations than the community would like.

Though providers no longer have to offer free testing to people without insurance, they must still provide free COVID-19 vaccines to them, under federal requirements, even if they don’t get reimbursed for them. A provider like Esperanza might have to deal with that requirement by simply offering fewer COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, he said.

The lack of federal funding for uninsured patients comes at the same time the state health department has closed its 10 community-based COVID-19 testing sites. Those sites closed March 31, with the state health department citing a steep drop in demand and an anticipated end to federal funding for them.

Some worry that the closing of those sites, combined with a lack of money for testing for uninsured people, will make it more difficult for some people to access testing.

The state health department, however, said many resources remain for people to get tests and vaccines, such as free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, federally qualified health centers which offer services to people with low incomes, and 33 state-funded sites that provide free, saliva-based, SHIELD COVID-19 tests.

“The state is currently strongly positioned to respond to a potential surge, with the state stockpile of tests nearly fully replenished,” said Michael Claffey, a spokesman for the state health department, in an email. “There are more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand, with a half a million more on the way in the coming weeks.”

Chicago Department of Public Health spokesman Andrew Buchanan also said in an email that, “While provider reimbursement programs are changing, no resident should be turned away from receiving, or be asked to pay for, a COVID-19 vaccine.”

He noted that providers may still get reimbursements for testing people without insurance through a separate Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services program. That program will continue to pay providers for the tests regardless of a person’s income or immigration status.

People who live in certain ZIP codes of the city may also order additional, free, at-home COVID-19 tests at https://www.accesscovidtests.org/. The federal government is continuing to offer two sets of four free at-home tests to people at covidtests.gov.

Though options remain for uninsured people to get tests and vaccines, some providers say any reduction in access is worrisome, especially for people who live in hard hit communities and lack health insurance. Though COVID-19 case numbers are low now, they may not stay that way, especially without widespread testing and vaccinations, some say.

“What we have to understand is we can’t take help away from these communities just yet,” said Dr. Mick Singh, chief medical officer and CEO of Mobilevax. “We can’t allow that to be completely taken away abruptly because these are the most at-risk populations and they will be the most asymmetrically affected. This is how we make sure our health systems don’t get overburdened in the long run.”

