Federal court dismisses Illinois redistricting lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD — A three-judge panel has upheld the legislative redistricting plan approved by Springfield Democrats earlier this year, finding that the approved boundaries “neither violate the Voting Rights Act nor the Constitution.”

The ruling answers the claims made in three separate lawsuits, brought by Republican leaders in the General Assembly, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the East St. Louis branch of the NAACP, that the Democratic map diluted minority voters, thus depriving those groups of the voting power needed to elect candidates of their choosing.

However, the judges concluded that the plaintiffs failed to prove that race was a predominant factor in the drawing of the districts and, in any case, found that they should not present a barrier to the election of minority candidates.

“The record shows ample evidence of crossover voting to defeat any claim of racially polarized voting sufficient to deny Latino and Black voters of the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice in the challenged districts,” the panel found.

Both sides were quick with reaction to the news.

"Today’s ruling upholding the Democrats' second politician-drawn map was a disappointment, but we will never stop fighting for independent maps here in Illinois," said Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods.

Democrats, however, once again touted their map, which they say reflects the diversity of the state.

"From the beginning we have been guided by the goal of creating a fair map that recognizes the true diversity of the people of this great state," House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon said in a joint statement. "We appreciate that the court recognized and affirmed our efforts to ensure all communities across Illinois receive equal representation."

The decision puts a lid on the fight over the remap, a necessity given that candidates for office can begin collection signatures to get on the June primary ballot in a few weeks.

Democrats initially approved the remap in May and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law in June.

But the maps used U.S. Census Bureau's 2015-2019 American Community Survey data because of a COVID-induced delay in the release of census data typically used to draw the lines.

Democrats, who controlled the process, passed the map ahead of a June 30 constitutional deadline. If they hadn't, the process would have been turned over to a bipartisan commission. If the commission doesn't agree, it essentially comes down to a coin flip which party controls redistricting.

But, there were some significant deviations between the estimates used and the actual 2020 census data, some large enough that it would violate the principle of one-man, one-vote and perhaps be outside of the law.

The panel confirmed that the earlier map was unconstitutional, but gave the General Assembly another bite at the apple instead of throwing it to a commission as Republicans had hoped.

The panel acknowledged that politics was at the center of how the lines were drawn, but, citing recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent, said those questions were outside the purview of judicial review.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0