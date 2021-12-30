Federal court dismisses Illinois redistricting lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD — A three-judge panel has upheld the legislative redistricting plan approved by Springfield Democrats earlier this year, finding that the approved boundaries “neither violate the Voting Rights Act nor the Constitution.”
The ruling answers the claims made in three separate lawsuits, brought by Republican leaders in the General Assembly, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the East St. Louis branch of the NAACP, that the Democratic map diluted minority voters, thus depriving those groups of the voting power needed to elect candidates of their choosing.
However, the judges concluded that the plaintiffs failed to prove that race was a predominant factor in the drawing of the districts and, in any case, found that they should not present a barrier to the election of minority candidates.
“The record shows ample evidence of crossover voting to defeat any claim of racially polarized voting sufficient to deny Latino and Black voters of the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice in the challenged districts,” the panel found.
Both sides were quick with reaction to the news.
"Today’s ruling upholding the Democrats' second politician-drawn map was a disappointment, but we will never stop fighting for independent maps here in Illinois," said Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods.
Democrats, however, once again touted their map, which they say reflects the diversity of the state.
"From the beginning we have been guided by the goal of creating a fair map that recognizes the true diversity of the people of this great state," House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon said in a joint statement. "We appreciate that the court recognized and affirmed our efforts to ensure all communities across Illinois receive equal representation."
The decision puts a lid on the fight over the remap, a necessity given that candidates for office can begin collection signatures to get on the June primary ballot in a few weeks.
Democrats initially approved the remap in May and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law in June.
But the maps used U.S. Census Bureau's 2015-2019 American Community Survey data because of a COVID-induced delay in the release of census data typically used to draw the lines.
Democrats, who controlled the process, passed the map ahead of a June 30 constitutional deadline. If they hadn't, the process would have been turned over to a bipartisan commission. If the commission doesn't agree, it essentially comes down to a coin flip which party controls redistricting.
Brenden Moore's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
If 2020 was a year of disruption, 2021 was a year of change.
Perhaps no arena saw more change than Illinois government and politics.
Michael Madigan, the longest-serving House speaker in American history, was toppled by his caucus amid a growing corruption probe. In his place rose House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who is the first Black person to hold that title.
I wrote several stories about Welch this year, but none was more memorable than when I profiled in late January, when he told me about that fateful question Madigan asked him just a few weeks prior: “Chris, do you want to be speaker?”
This past summer, I also had the opportunity to profile U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who has gained a national profile as one of the most vocal Republican critics of former President Donald Trump.
There was also a lot of major policy change in Illinois this year. Not to mention the impacts of policies enacted in previous years, such as recreational marijuana legalization and the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.
Some of those topics are addressed in my five most memorable stories of 2021. I hope you can tell through this sampling of my work that I truly love my job. It's a privilege to tell this state's stories. As always, thank you for reading.
A phone call from House Speaker Michael Madigan to Rep. Chris Welch set off a whirlwind 48 hours in Illinois government and politics that woul…
Kinzinger has been engaged in what he believes to be a battle for the soul of the Republican Party. It's pitting him against loyalists to form…
Watch now: Recreational pot made $175 million in Illinois tax revenue. But some aren't happy with the rollout.
Dispensaries did more than $669 million in recreational cannabis sales in 2020, with the state collecting more than $175 million in tax revenu…
Democrats notched many victories during the spring legislative session. Republicans said that despite a new speaker, the majority party follow…
Lee Enterprises journalists examined why Illinois is falling so short in meeting its goals to reduce farm runoff, a problem that has a major i…