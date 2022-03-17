FBI Springfield offers a look behind the badge at student academy

SPRINGFIELD — The FBI's Springfield office is hosting a Future Agents in Training Academy in June to offer students an extensive look inside the agency.

Students will be selected from among high school juniors and seniors who submit a completed application, essay and letter of recommendation by the April 29 deadline. Those who attend the three-day academy will hear from special agents, intelligence analysts and professional staff members about the FBI's role, investigative tactics such as gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases in an interactive learning environment.

"The FAIT Academy builds a bridge of opportunity for today's young people interested in learning more about careers in the FBI," said David Nanz, special agent in charge of the FBI Springfield field office. "Participants are introduced to a variety of career paths available through the FBI and then can tailor their educational choices should they be interested in pursuing those paths. Students attending will get an inside look at the daily workings within the FBI."

This is the fourth year for the academy. It will be June 21-23 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Students from a school in any of the 84 Illinois counties covered by the Springfield office can apply. Details are available on the FBI Springfield website or by contacting community outreach specialist Brad Ware at wbware@fbi.gov or 217-757-3542.

