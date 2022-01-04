FBI investigating 3 bank robberies in northern Illinois

The FBI is investigating several bank robberies that took place in different jurisdictions in the Chicago area Monday.

The first robbery happened Monday morning in Woodridge, officials said. Around 9:50 a.m., investigators were called to a bank robbery at BMO Harris Bank, 2413 75th St., according to FBI public affairs.

The robber is described as a Black male who stands approximately 6 feet with a medium build and who was last seen wearing a black mask, a gray jacket with black accents, jeans and black or brown shoes.

Nearly an hour later, there was a second robbery at another BMO Harris Bank in Homewood.

At 10:47 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 17600 S. Halsted St., officials said.

The robber in that instance was described as a thin man wearing a face covering and a hooded sweatshirt. He had a note demanding money and was possibly armed, according to the FBI.

Several hours later in the Gold Coast neighborhood, a robbery took place at a PNC Bank.

The FBI responded to the bank robbery at 873 N, Rush St., according to the FBI.

The robber was described as a man, approximately 6 feet tall and in his 20′s.

No arrests had been made and officials did not say whether investigators believed the same person was responsible for more than one robbery.

Tips can be reported at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips@fbi.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0