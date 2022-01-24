FBI agents search Illinois-based Center for COVID Control offices following consumer complaints

Agents from the FBI’s Chicago office searched the Rolling Meadows, Illinois, offices of the Center for COVID Control on Saturday, a source said.

The company has earned scrutiny from law enforcement in Illinois and Minnesota for alleged fraud and deceptive business practices in its testing facilities.

In an emailed statement, the FBI said that agents were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows” on Saturday.

”Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of any investigations that may or may not be occurring,” the statement read.

The center was supposed to have reopened on Saturday after announcing its temporary closure days before the Illinois attorney general’s office announced a probe into possible fraudulent activity.

“I opened an investigation into the Center for COVID Control in response to our residents contacting my office to report a number of concerning issues at the Center for COVID Control’s pop-up COVID-19 testing locations throughout Illinois. Complaints have ranged from testing results being delayed or not received at all, to results being provided to individuals who were never administered a test, to tests being stored improperly, and staff incorrectly using PPE and face masks,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement released Thursday.

According to a news release dated Thursday, the Center for COVID Control said it was delaying its reopening. “As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate.”

Raoul’s announcement also came the same week that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit against the center and a second group, claiming the center “failed to deliver test results, or delivered test results that were falsified or inaccurate.”

Minnesota officials found former employees who reported finding samples in bags that were well over 48 hours old, being ordered to falsify dates of receipt, and being instructed to lie to patients about their tests being inconclusive or negative when the sample had not been tested.

Numerous consumer complaints regarding not receiving test results, poor customer service, and requesting personally identifiable information led the Better Business Bureau of Illinois to give the center a grade of F.

Pop-up COVID-19 testing locations aren’t regulated by any government agency, according to Raoul’s office.

Opened in 2020, the Illinois-based company runs more than 300 testing sites, including 30 across Chicago, according to WGN-TV.

