Father recalls life of John Mote IV, Rock Island County's youngest victim of COVID-19

Details of John Mote IV's death require just a few paragraphs.

The morning of Aug. 18 started like any other. He showered and brushed his teeth and got dressed. The 27-year-old was ready for the day.

Mote IV sat down with his girlfriend, Abigail Hahn, a little after 7:30 a.m. He started having trouble breathing. By 7:50 a.m. he was dead.

The Rock Island County Coroner's office later determined COVID-19 caused the sudden death. He is the youngest known person to die of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities.

The details of John Mote IV's life required time and space and a father's ability — if only for a few moments — to hold back indescribable grief.

"I'm still having a hard time even writing about John and how much I missed him," John Mote III wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus Friday morning. "I feel like if I try to talk about I'm going to do what I've been doing for the last 10 days — just crying."

Mote III and his only son were close. The father still has photos of the moments after his son was born. The details show a bearded man standing, holding an infant. You can't see dad's smile, because his face is masked. But the woman in the hospital bed — Mote IV's mother, Wendy Keely — is staring at father and son. She is beaming.

Mote IV came into this world July 7, 1994. The father can tell you it was a Thursday, the day the idea of life took on a new meaning.

"I'm sure I wrote this down before," Mote III wrote. "John was my best friend. I don't know how to get through this."

Details make it clear Keely is struggling, too. Her son is dead. Her father is hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Wendy doesn't know what to tell her father about his grandson," Mote III wrote.

There's another picture. It shows Keely holding her son. Mote IV is 2, maybe 3 years old.

Dad has other details, even if words fail him. There's the picture of father and son in a pool. Mote III is almost bald in this one, and the beard is long gone. Mote IV is smiling at his dad.

And there are videos of the few moments Mote IV recorded himself singing. Those moments are hardest for Mote III to watch.

"My son had a beautiful voice," Mote III wrote. "He loved to sing. Maybe he was self-conscious about his weight. People judged him by his size, but he was a gentle giant who had a beautiful voice."

Mote III posted pictures of his son on Facebook. The details are pieces of a virtual puzzle. Father and son at a graduation. Mote IV with a cat. Family photos with Mote IV's sister, Rashel, standing in a sun-drenched backyard.

"We bowled and played video games together," Mote III wrote. "He loved XBox and he had a community of friends online that were very important to him.

"My son was a gentleman and I know he wanted to do something, speak out against bullying. He was kindhearted."

The father said his son wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19, but it was in his plans.

Mote III started writing about his son Friday morning. By Friday afternoon the cursor blinked at him, giving his grief percussion. He retreated from the effort, hoping he offered enough to make his son something more than another statistic during a half-recognized pandemic.

Specifics are hard to find when grief never leaves.

But the father found the most important detail in every photograph, every Facebook post: John Mote IV died too young, but he is deeply loved.

