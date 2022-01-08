 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GENEROSITY

Farmers-Merchants donates $15K for Gibson City flood relief

The Paxton office of Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois presenting a $15,000 check to the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation.

PAXTON — The Paxton office of Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois donated $15,000 to the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation.

The group helps homeowners in need with repairs by paying for materials and contractors. The foundation also manages renovations on homes for those with disabilities, which includes remodeling bathrooms, kitchens, doorways and adding ramps. 

The organization recently supported the community of Gibson City after heavy August flooding damage in about 800 properties. 

Farmer-Merchant's donation will help the foundation's flood relief efforts and the purchases of furnaces, water heaters, mattresses and other needs.

