Farmers-Merchants donates $15K for Gibson City flood relief

PAXTON — The Paxton office of Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois donated $15,000 to the Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation.
The group helps homeowners in need with repairs by paying for materials and contractors. The foundation also manages renovations on homes for those with disabilities, which includes remodeling bathrooms, kitchens, doorways and adding ramps.
The organization recently supported the community of Gibson City after heavy August flooding damage in about 800 properties.
Farmer-Merchant's donation will help the foundation's flood relief efforts and the purchases of furnaces, water heaters, mattresses and other needs.
Brendan Denison's unforgettable stories of 2021
Without a doubt, 2021 was a milestone year in my reporting career.
My first byline appeared in The Pantagraph appeared exactly four years after my last story was published in the Danville Commercial News. Writing newspaper articles is something I've dreamed about since journalism school, and I'm thrilled to be back at doing what I love.
In just four short months, I had the opportunity dive head first into stories on public safety, the worsening supply chain crises, and severe weather in Central Illinois. Here's the most distinctive memories I'll be carrying into 2022.
