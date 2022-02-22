Family files lawsuit against Chicago and police officers after woman’s apparent suicide in a lockup

The family of a woman who died by suicide inside a South Side police lockup after her arrest in December has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that officers failed to recognize she was experiencing a mental health crisis or to property monitor her while she was in a police holding cell.

A 55-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of the family of Irene Chavez, 33, who died at a hospital after being removed from the cell after she was found slumped over with one end of her shirt tied around her neck and the other secured to the metal bar, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint, filed in Chicago’s federal district court, names the city of Chicago and several Chicago police officers and alleges that Chavez, who was arrested outside a bar in December, was experiencing a mental health crisis and that officers who were alerted to this failed to properly respond and instead insulted and mocked her during the arrest.

In video already released to the public from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency investigating the death, Chavez is heard making several statements, including that she is “not alright” and that she is a veteran with PTSD. In addition, the lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges her friends told officers Chavez was in distress during her arrest outside the Jeffery Pub.

An arrest report that was released by COPA said Chavez was taken into custody after she was accused of punching a security guard at the bar in the face after he asked her to stop trying to play music on the broken jukebox.

After the security guard restrained her and took her outside to wait for police, she spat in the face of a second security guard, the report said. The security guards requested she be charged with a misdemeanor and not a felony.

“Not only did CPD officers refuse to accommodate Irene’s disability during arrest, but they intentionally escalated the situation by mocking Irene and her friend, and using foul, aggressive language.”

Chavez’ attorneys pointed to an exchange captured on police body worn camera of an officer engaging with her as she was being handcuffed and after her friends had said she was a homeless veteran.

Chavez, who had been drinking, according to her attorneys, turns to the officer, who is asking a question and observing the arrest by another officer. Chavez appears to respond by saying she is talking to another officer. She then tells the officer to shut up and says, “(expletive) you.”

“Go (expletive) yourself,” the officer yells back at Chavez.

The officer then said, “you ain’t talking to me like that. I don’t know who you think I am.”

“Officer Doe #1 knew or should have known that Irene was in a mental health crisis and yet escalated the situation in a threatening and aggressive manner, entirely disregarding Irene’s mental health,” the lawsuit reads.

Then, instead of taking Chavez her to a hospital or providing medical care, officers transported her to the Grand Crossing district lockup, which had “two obvious suicide hazards,” according to the lawsuit.

One hazard was two metal bars that were low to the ground. Second, the observation window to the lockup was partially covered with paper.

“The paper blocked the window and prevented officers from visually observing people detained in the cell,” the lawsuit noted.

“Once alone in the cell, Irene repeatedly cried out for help—reasserting that she was a veteran who lived with PTSD and needed to see her therapist,” the lawsuit alleges. “Multiple CPD Officers heard Irene’s cries for at least 45 minutes and each one ignored her. After Irene was quiet for a few minutes, an officer climbed on a desk to peer over the paper obscuring the window to the holding cell. The CPD officer then saw Irene slumped over with one end of her shirt tied around her neck and the other secured to the metal bar. Medical professionals removed an unconscious Irene from that cell, and she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.”

In an incident report on her suicide attempt, which was also released by COPA, officers noted that while on the scene, Chavez said, “I’m a veteran! I have PTSD!” but didn’t make threats to harm herself. She also said that she had about three drinks while at the bar.

According to the report, Chavez was “belligerent during processing, repeatedly shouting ‘It was self-defense!’ ‘I’m a veteran, I have PTSD! Talk to my therapist!’” When taken into the lockup, officers removed her belt and shoe laces and handcuffed her to a bench.

Just after 1 a.m., she shouted, “This isn’t funny!” and threw one of her boots at the holding cell window, the report said. She became quiet for about five minutes until one of the officers looked through the window of the lockup and saw that her short-sleeved button-down shirt was off and wrapped around her neck, the report said.

Body camera videos show that the shirt was tied to the metal bar that she was handcuffed to above the bench, which appears to be a couple of feet off the ground.

Officers checked her pulse, performed CPR and called for EMS, according to the videos and report. Officers were able to feel a faint pulse while they did chest compressions.

Emergency responders said she did not have a pulse before taking her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the report. At the hospital, she was able to begin breathing on her own but remained in critical condition.

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, she was pronounced dead at 9:49 a.m. at the hospital after the incident had occurred at 1:09 a.m. at the lockup.

Chavez was described in the lawsuit as a native Chicagoan and a “queer Afro-Latina woman.” She was also a decorated military veteran who served time in combat zones.

“Her loved ones remember her as smart, funny, and loving with a commitment to making the world a better place,” the lawsuit reads. “After her honorable discharge from the military, Irene developed serious post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), and struggled with alcohol dependency. Irene dreamed of healing her trauma, farming on her family land in Mexico, and traveling the world. But on December 18, 2021, the actions and inactions of Chicago Police Department (CPD) Officers and the City of Chicago’s policy and practice failures cut Irene’s life tragically short.”

