Family feud sparked fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Chicago, prosecutors say

A judge Friday ordered a 19-year-old man held without bond after he allegedly gunned down his 16-year-old neighbor in the Woodlawn neighborhood in Chicago.

Mario Ford was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Uriel Rodger-Knox, which happened Tuesday in the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue, police said.

Ford and Rodger-Knox lived across the street from each other with family members, Assistant State’s Attorney Andrea Williams said at the bond hearing, overseen by Judge Mary Marubio.

Williams, who did not discuss a possible motive in the killing, said it unfolded shortly after 4 p.m. as Rodger-Knox and three witnesses approached Ford’s home without weapons, following an earlier argument between Ford’s mother and one of the witnesses, who was also the mother of Ford’s child.

Rodger-Knox lived with the three witnesses, at least two of whom were sisters, according to the prosecutor.

Just before the shooting, the households also had another argument, during which Ford’s sister sprayed mace toward Rodger-Knox and the witnesses, Williams said.

Ford then allegedly exited the apartment building and shot at Rodger-Knox twice with a revolver, striking him once in the head. He also pointed the gun at one of the witnesses, who had bent down to help the 16-year-old after he fell to the ground, Williams said.

The witness who prosecutors said had a child with Ford was watching nearby, holding the child, Williams said. The 1-year-old is Ford’s only child, his attorney said at the hearing.

Rodger-Knox was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center at 5:55 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The three initial witnesses spoke to police at the scene and identified Ford as the shooter, but a fourth witness did not identify him.

Police recovered a black puffer jacket inside Ford’s home, that witnesses said Ford wore during the shooting. Additionally, surveillance video shows a person who appeared to be Ford, wearing the same jacket behind the same apartment building at the time of the shooting, according to Williams.

Police didn’t recover any weapons at the scene and found Ford tested positive for gunshot residue on his hands, Williams said.

Ford, who is unemployed, has never been arrested, according to his attorney, who said he attended Perspectives High School in Chicago.

The attack happened an hour after an apparently unrelated fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Bronzeville boy in the 3500 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Ford is due back in court Feb. 18.

