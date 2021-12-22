Fallen Chicago firefighter is remembered

A little more than a year into working his dream job as a Chicago firefighter, the one he’d spent seven years waiting to be called up for, 30-year-old Mashawn Plummer used his radio to call for help, uttering what’s believed to be the last word he’d ever speak: Mayday.

“He had to know he was in trouble,” his mother, Felicia Townsend, told the Tribune Wednesday morning after attending an early-morning memorial held in her son’s honor. “But he wouldn’t change anything. Even though he’s gone, he would not change his life one bit. That’s the peace that we take away from this, that he died doing his heart’s desire.”

As soon as he called for help, Plummer was pulled from the burning building in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue in Belmont Cragin Thursday. Larry Langford, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, said it will likely be a year before a report is complete regarding what happened that day, but Plummer didn’t suffer burns; it is believed he was in cardiac arrest when he was located. He died Tuesday.

“In the fire service, when you hear the word ‘mayday,’ your blood runs cold,” Langford said. “That’s the last thing we think he said before they found him.”

At the time, Plummer was one of four people pulled from the residential building in critical condition, Langford said. But later the same day, Eladio Gomez, 37, was pronounced dead, officials said. Like Plummer, Gomez is remembered fondly and missed acutely by loved ones.

Plummer held on for five days, with his family at his bedside, Townsend said. She and her husband, Jermaine Plummer, were at their home Thursday when two fire chiefs came to pick them up and take them to the hospital in two separate vehicles. When Townsend asked if her son was still alive, they told her he was, so she had no idea what to expect when she arrived. She said the in-person notifications happen even for minor injuries, so she held out hope.

But Jermaine Plummer’s ride struck a more somber note.

“The chief that picked him up told him: ‘Make your peace with God,’” Townsend said while she and her husband were being interviewed by the Tribune.

Townsend said the family stayed at the hospital until Plummer died Tuesday.

“CFD has been great, the firefighters have been great. A lot of the guys that he came through the training academy with, the ones he made friendships with that will last a lifetime, they came to see him. But the outpouring of people who didn’t know him that wanted to come see him was incredible, too. Firefighters from everywhere, police officers from everywhere. It was very, very special and I will never forget it,” Townsend said. “Now we get to just breathe today, and tomorrow we’ll start to make plans.”

Mashawn Plummer believed in service, in giving back to the community. He grew up in Englewood and was a football player, playing defensive lineman for Quincy University, where he majored in prelaw. He was the first person in his family to graduate college and his example helped pave the way for others in the family to follow in his footsteps, his mother said.

His passion for service was so great that he abandoned plans to become an attorney and began studying for the fire and police exams. He took the fire test during his last year at Quincy and did well, but positions open so rarely he took other jobs in the seven years it would take for that life-altering call to finally come through at last, Townsend said.

Plummer wasn’t married and didn’t have children, but he placed such a premium on time with his family. When his younger sister, Ava Plummer, recently turned 17, Mashawn, fresh off a long shift, spent five hours hanging decorations with Townsend for Ava’s birthday party rather than getting some much-needed sleep.

“That’s the kind of person he was. He was phenomenal and I’m not just saying that because I was his mother,” Townsend said. “One of the training cadets who wasn’t very physical, he told Mashawn he wasn’t built for it and there were times when he was going to give up. Mashawn took him aside and said, ‘If you want this you can do this. All the negativity, that’s just noise, you put it out of your mind and you can accomplish anything.’”

As a high school student, first at all-boys Catholic school Hales Franciscan and then Eisenhower High School, Plummer enjoyed studying math, but his favorite subject, by far, was history. He was a lifelong and devoted history buff who enjoyed reading up on influential figures such as Malcom X, Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, relatives said. He also enjoyed watching documentaries on many of the same subjects, but also enjoyed sci-fi and fantasy, such as the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the TV show Game of Thrones, Jermaine Plummer said.

Mashawn Plummer also loved comic books — Marvel, specifically. He dabbled with DC Comics off-and-on through the years, but Marvel was the clear winner, so much so that a photo of Iron Man was the background on his cellphone.

His family said Plummer was more serious than jokester, but he knew how to cut loose and have fun with his friends, as evidenced by short videos of him jokingly dancing and lip-syncing to 80s music, like the Dirty Dancing soundtrack, and cutting up with friends.

Townsend said her son was a “finicky eater,” who enjoyed cheeseburgers — plain with ketchup only. He was more of a baker (his specialties were chocolate cupcakes and chocolate chip cookies) than a cook, but since he started as a firefighter he was picking up new dishes and increasingly asking Townsend to share her recipes, she said.

There was still so much he wanted to accomplish, Plummer’s family said. He hoped to coach football and to one day start a nonprofit aimed at mentoring kids, to morph his ongoing support and encouragement of kids in areas like Englewood and formalize it into a program.

Townsend struggles without knowing exactly what went wrong when her son entered the building Thursday, and how he came to be deprived of oxygen for so long that his brain swelled.

“They can’t rule anything out. He wasn’t burned at all so we know he had all his equipment on. He didn’t have any broken bones so nothing fell on him. I don’t know what went wrong and I can’t speculate. It’s hard. I just try to remind myself he went out doing what he loves,” she said. “I just take comfort in knowing he went out as a hero, giving of himself until the end.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0