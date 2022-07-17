FAA: Keep drones under 400 feet at northern Chicago beaches

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

CHICAGO — The Federal Aviation Administration is warning people who fly drones at some North Side beaches in Chicago not to send them higher than 400 feet.

The FAA said it has received an increasing number of drone sighting reports from commercial airline pilots as they make their approach to land at O'Hare International Airport, WLS-TV reported Thursday.

The FAA said the following beaches are all in the landing flight path for O'Hare: Loyola and Hartigan beaches on the far North Side, Montrose Beach and Harbor in the Uptown neighborhood and Osterman and Lane beaches in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Drones that fly too high in those areas pose a safety hazard, even if they're hundreds of feet away from an aircraft, the FAA said.

