Extended federal benefits ending Sept. 11

Federal funding for extended benefits under the American Rescue Plan Act will end Sept. 11, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Friday.

The remaining federal unemployment programs — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — will end Sept. 4.

The Illinois Unemployment Insurance Act requires federal funding for extended benefits to remain active. Because the federal government won't cover the cost of extended benefits after Sept. 11, Illinois claimants no longer will receive extended benefits after that date.

Those who need continued assistance can go to IDES.Illinois.gov for information about programs that could help. Those with questions about existing claims can call 800-244-5631 and schedule a callback.

