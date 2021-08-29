Extended federal benefits ending Sept. 11

Federal funding for extended benefits under the American Rescue Plan Act will end Sept. 11, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Friday.
The remaining federal unemployment programs — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — will end Sept. 4.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Illinois Unemployment Insurance Act requires federal funding for extended benefits to remain active. Because the federal government won't cover the cost of extended benefits after Sept. 11, Illinois claimants no longer will receive extended benefits after that date.
Gov. Pritzker kicks off the Du Quoin Illinois State Fair.
Those who need continued assistance can go to
IDES.Illinois.gov for information about programs that could help. Those with questions about existing claims can call 800-244-5631 and schedule a callback.
PHOTOS: Illinois opens season with win against Nebraska
Illinois's Keith Randolph Jr. chases down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez as the referee throws a flag for hold on Nebraska's Brant Banks in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Hickman can't catch up to this Adrian Martinez pass as Illinois's Derrick Smith pursues in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski (9) is helped up by teammate Doug Kramer (65) after a penalty call on Nebraska's Caleb Tannor in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski gets pressured by Nebraska's Caleb Tannor on a first-half play that resulted in a penalty on Tannor on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates what turned out to be his game-winning touchdown against Nebraska in the third quarter with teammates Alex Pihlstrom (75), Luke Ford (82) and Doug Kramer (65) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome tackles Illinois running back Mike Epstein during the first half of Saturday's game in Champaign, Ill.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, left, congratulates Illinois head coach Bret Bielema after Saturday's game in Champaign , Ill. Illinois won 30-22.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fans return to Memorial Stadium during Saturday's college football game between Illinois and Nebraska in Champaign, Ill.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to throw under pressure from Illinois' Jake Hansen in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure tries to run around Illinois's Tony Adams after making a fourth-quarter catch on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez chase after a bad fourth quarter snap against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Hickman can't catch up to this Adrian Martinez pass as Illinois's Derrick Smith pursues in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Deuce Spann pulls in a 45-yard reception in front of Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates what turned out to be his game-winning touchdown against Nebraska in the third quarter as teammates Luke Ford (82) and Daniel Barker look on along with Huskers' Garrett Nelson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Connor Culp reacts to missing a second quarter PAT against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska running back Markese Stepp (30), who scored a first-half touchdown, walks off the field after Illinois defeated the Huskers 30-22 Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema shake hands after the Illini defeated the Huskers 30-22 Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois had little problem getting through the Nebraska offensive line.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!