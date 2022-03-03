Expo Chicago is back in April with art from galleries from around the world

CHICAGO - Expo Chicago, the international exposition of contemporary and modern art on Navy Pier, has released the full lineup of participating artists and speakers for its ninth annual event, which is taking place April 7-10 in Festival Hall. The event, returning for the first time since the pandemic, will include more than 140 galleries representing 25 countries around the world.

“This April will be the first time since 2019 that the fair will be able to bring its global community of artists, curators, designers and art world leaders together in person, and the incredible range and depth of the core programs reflect this built energy and enthusiasm,” Kate Sierzputowski, director of programming, said in a news release.

The Expo includes the /Dialogues panel program with art world leaders; interactive daily panel discussions on the Northern Trust Exchange Stage; installations of large-scale sculpture, video, film and works as part of IN/SITU; and OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project that will use digital billboards across the city to display a selection of contemporary artwork.

Some notable participants include Jamillah James, Manilow senior curator at Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; Koyo Kouoh, executive director and chief curator of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town; and Hans Ulrich Obrist, the artistic director of Serpentine Galleries London.

Expo Chicago runs April 7-10 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall, 600 E. Grand Ave.; tickets range from $25-$50 and are available at expochicago.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0