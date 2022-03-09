Ex-state Sen. Thomas Cullerton pleads guilty in ghost payroll scheme with Teamsters, faces up to 1 1/2 years in prison

Two weeks after abruptly resigning from office, former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal embezzlement case alleging he took a do-nothing job with the Teamsters union.

Cullerton, 52, a Democrat from Villa Park, was charged in 2019 in an indictment alleging he pocketed more than a quarter of a million dollars in salary and benefits from the Teamsters union despite doing little or no work.

His trial had been scheduled for April. But Cullerton instead resigned from office on Feb. 23, hours before his attorney notified U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman that they’d reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Cullerton pleaded guilty in a telephone hearing Tuesday to one count of embezzlement. He faces up to 18 months in prison under preliminary sentencing guidelines and has agreed to pay back about $250,000 in ill-gotten gains to the Teamsters.

Before he entered his guilty plea, Cullerton told the judge he’s been working part time for the past few months as an overnight shift worker at a warehouse.

“I think I know the answer to this question, but before that, were you employed?” Gettleman asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Cullerton answered. “Illinois state senator.”

Gettleman set sentencing for June 21.

Cullerton was the fourth sitting member of the General Assembly within the last three years to be forced from office due to a federal criminal investigation. The others include state Sen. Martin Sandoval, Sen. Terry Link and Rep. Luis Arroyo. Several former members of the legislature are currently facing separate federal charges.

The indictment against Cullerton alleges 39 counts of embezzlement and one count each of conspiracy and making false statements.

According to the indictment, then-Teamsters boss John Coli conspired with Cullerton in 2013 to give the newly elected senator a do-nothing job with the clout-heavy union. Over the next three years, the two ignored complaints from supervisors when Cullerton failed to even show up for work, according to the charges.

In all, Cullerton was accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $250,000 in salary, bonuses and other perks from the Teamsters between 2013 and 2016, including cellphone and vehicle allowances as well as health and pension contributions, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu said.

Cullerton used the payments to pay personal expenses, including his mortgage, utilities and groceries, according to his plea.

The charges against Cullerton came three days after Coli pleaded guilty to extortion charges and agreed to cooperate with federal authorities. According to his plea agreement, Coli extorted a total of $325,000 from Alex Pissios, president of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side, by threatening a union work stoppage.

Coli’s sentencing has been delayed until after his cooperation against Cullerton was complete.

Cullerton, who previously was village president of Villa Park, is a distant cousin of former Senate President John Cullerton. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2012.

He resigned on Feb. 23 via a letter sent to Tim Anderson, secretary of the Senate, confirming his resignation from the body.

Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, and Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods were copied on the letter, which consisted of only two sentences.

“This document shall serve as my letter of resignation as an Illinois State Senator,” the letter read.

