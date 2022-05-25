Evanston residents speak out after nooses found outside middle school

EVANSTON — Nearly 100 residents attended the Evanston/Skokie District 65 School Board meeting Monday night to speak out against racism after three nooses were found in a tree between Haven Middle School and Kingsley Elementary School this month.

Parents, students and teachers called on school board members to take action to prevent similar incidents and foster a better learning environment.

"I have a child, a Black boy, sitting at the back of this room who is numb. I mean numb. And he is a very vocal young man," said Shannon Watson whose son attends Haven. "Those three nooses were hung, right? It's not OK. It is a hate crime. It is atrocious and heinous activity. It's trauma being inflicted on our community. Not only my child, every child — Black, white, I don't care. Every one inflicted trauma that day by seeing or hearing of it."

After speaking, Watson took a knee. Numerous other attendees followed suit, taking a knee in solidarity.

The nooses were discovered May 13 after students staged a peaceful protest opposing teacher transfers at the school. The protest grew out of hand and police were called, according to officials. Evanston police said Tuesday that no arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

Jocelyn Davis, a District 65 parent, cited other racist incidents she has seen over her 6 years as a parent in the district.

"This is setting an dangerous precedent for our Black leaders and educators and the community to either be forced to work in a hostile environment or be bullied out of their leadership roles as principals, educators and administrative staff," she said. "Will we be the district that will take actual steps to eradicate the behavior or will we be the district that will allow white supremacy to continue to poison our community with discriminatory practices?"

Olivia Ohlson, a 14-year-old Evanston Township High School student, said she spoke to the board about racial issues as a sixth grade student at Haven.

Since then, Superintendent Devon Horton started the Superintendent Student Advisory Council with Ohlson serving as Haven's representative until her graduation. While she views this is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done, she said.

"If you remember anything that I've said tonight, I only hope you remember this. The mission of D65 is not 'Every Parent, Every Day, Whatever It Takes'. It is not 'Every teacher, Every Day, Whatever It Takes'. It is not 'Every Administrator, Every Day, Whatever It Takes'. It is not 'Every School Board Member, Every Day, Whatever It Takes'. It is 'Every Child, Every Day, Whatever It Takes!' " said Ohlson to a standing ovation.

Multiple school board members also spoke out against the incident. Horton called the act "outright racist" and declined to share more information about it, citing the ongoing investigations.

"I hope everyone takes a minute to look in the mirror and reflect. What does this really mean for us as a school district? When we have students that take protesting to a level where there's some nooses found outside," he said. "Just know that we are not sitting back and allowing this to rest and not be addressed."

Board member Soo La Kim called the nooses a hate crime and a "planned, premeditated attack" that reference the lynchings of Black people throughout the history of the United States.

Board member Elisabeth "Biz" Lindsay-Ryan created a graphic showing the building blocks that brought about the climate that led to the nooses. Steps included the dismissal of the effectiveness of Black leaders in the school and circumventing those leaders — at times going to white administration members — to achieve the desired result. Lindsay-Ryan pointed out that they believe the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this as people struggle to feel in control and worries that students are taking cues from the feelings of adults around them.

"Murderous values taught to children and encouraged in children is unthinkable and incredibly painful to see," said board member Anya Tanyavutti. "Having experienced the last board meeting that we had — that I feel very confident in saying felt like a lynch mob to me — I feel like it's really important for us to note that we want District 65 to be a loving place for all of our children and families."

Marquise Weatherspoon said she ran for the board specifically for moments like this where she can give a voice to the people who feel like they have none.

"Our children don't feel safe here. We don't feel safe here. We don't feel safe showing up in these spaces to advocate for our children because what we get back is that we're angry Black people when in all actuality we're just loving parents," she said.

Dear Evanston, a group with a mission of equity and inclusion, put out a call to protect students on their way into the school after the nooses were found. The group — along with Ex Cons for Community and Social Change — lined the sidewalk up to the school to ensure that students felt safe. According to Dear Evanston's website, the group plans to hold safe passage gatherings each morning and afternoon at the school until the end of the school year.

A community rally will also be held on June 13 at fountain square by Evanston's interfaith leaders to announce their unified support for reparations in Evanston and nationally.

