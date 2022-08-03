Evanston mayor urges community not to become numb to gun violence

In response to two shootings in Evanston and the mass killing in Highland Park, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss expressed his concerned that the community is becoming numb to the impact of gun violence in a recent newsletter.

In the span of two weeks, Servando Hamros, 29, and a 13-year-old Evanston girl have been shot within city limits. Hamros was shot and killed while in Isabella Butler Park on the evening of July 14. The unnamed 13-year-old was shot in the neck during a backyard party on July 25 and was listed in critical condition.

Khiyran Monroe, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in the July 14 shooting death of Hamros, who was with his 7-year-old daughter. Monroe was ordered held without bond. No arrests have been made in the July 25 shooting.

In his newsletter, Biss reflected on the shooting in nearby Highland Park on July 4 that left seven dead and dozens wounded, saying how community members stopped what they were doing that day in shock and grief.

“We cannot let our nation’s gun violence epidemic leave us numb (and by the way, once we allow ourselves to head down that path, it won’t be long before we also lose our capacity to be shocked by events like what happened in Highland Park on July 4),” he said.

“When the two more recent tragedies took place, plenty of people felt that same way, and of course many in our community were directly affected and in terrible pain,” said Biss. “At the same time, I have the impression that for many others, these events were just a horrible piece of news to be consumed, saddened by, and then moved on from.”

When asked what has given him the indication that residents are becoming numb, Biss referenced the September 2012 shooting of Dajae Coleman, which spurred community action.

“The community rose up in one voice because it was so shocking and so horrifying,” said Biss. “I think people are just as sad. People know it’s just as wrong. But the reaction is different I think because of the repetition of these events. What I hope people won’t do is react to the repetition by feeling like ‘Hey, there’s no point in standing up and coming together and trying to put a stop to it.”

Biss said he isn’t suggesting that people don’t care, but that due to the amount of gun violence experienced by Americans, that our capacity for shock and outrage has been lowered.

Shock and outrage are necessary, said Biss, and the community needs to come together, take care of each other and demand reasonable gun laws that aren’t limited to assault rifles.

“I’m asking you to stay engaged, stay outraged, and demand more. The current status quo only becomes inevitable if we decide it has to be,” he said.