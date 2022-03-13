EPA asks Illinois AG to ensure proper cleanup of oil spill

EDWARDSVILLE — Federal officials want Illinois' attorney general to ensure that a pipeline operator conducts a proper cleanup after an estimated 165,000 gallons of crude oil spilled in southern Illinois.

The oil leak started Friday morning in Edwardsville near Illinois 143 and entered Cahokia Creek, which runs parallel to the pipeline just north of the city.

Marathon Pipe Line, which operates the pipeline, shut it down and sent equipment and workers to contain and clean up the oil, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

EPA officials have asked Illinois' attorney general to ensure that Marathon remediates the spill, assesses and repairs the pipeline, investigates the extent of the spill and its effect on groundwater, and submits and implements a corrective action plan.

Marathon issued a statement on Friday saying it had made required regulatory notifications. The company said air monitoring has detected no hazardous level of emissions and said no water intakes or private wells are located "in the immediate vicinity" of the leak.

Marathon said some wildlife have been affected and experts are on site to treat them, but it did not provide specific details about the amount of animals impacted by oil.

"MPL's top priorities are to ensure the safety of responders, the community and to limit environmental impact as we respond to the release," the company said in the statement.

Edwardsville is located 19 miles northeast of St. Louis, Missouri.

