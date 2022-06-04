Enjoy Illinois 300 billed as 'great weekend for all'

MADISON — The first-ever Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race this weekend in Madison is expected to generate more than $60 million and attract some 83,000 fans.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday joined World Wide Technology Raceway owner/CEO Curtis Francois and several state officials at the track to celebrate the historic sell-out race. Pritzker also proclaimed June 5 as "Richard Petty Day" in honor of the most decorated NASCAR driver of all time who took questions, and a lap, at the track on Friday.

"NASCAR Cup Races are some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world," said Pritzker. "And as Sunday's first-ever sold-out race indicates, nobody does it better than Illinois.

"The Enjoy Illinois 300 is a unique experience that will bring millions of dollars to the Metro East region and show tens of thousands of racing fans why Illinois is truly the 'Middle of Everything.'"

Francois said the entire track team was "thrilled" to welcome NASCAR and its fans to WWTR.

"Our partnership with state and local leadership has helped make this long-time dream a reality and will deliver transformational change for this region for generations to come," he said.

Illinois native David L. Steward, founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, will serve as grand Marshal for the race. He expressed appreciation for the hard work by so many in preparation for the race, including World Wide Technology's staff in the firm's Edwardsville operations.

"A lot of people are working very hard to make World Wide Technology Raceway the premier destination for NASCAR," he said. "The Race. The Music. The STEM events for students. These will be a model for Cup races everywhere."

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is title sponsor of the race and will offer a variety of interactive activities for NASCAR fans. The display includes a remote-control racetrack shaped like Illinois featuring iconic landmarks; a classic car display with the iconic "Bluesmobile" from the Blues Brothers movie; a "Middle of Everything" postcard station; and giveaways.

"The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series event is anticipated to bring a much-needed boost to the service, hospitality and tourism industries in downstate," said state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon. "By attracting tens of thousands of fans to the Metro East, our state is solidifying its commitment to supporting regional development and driving economic growth throughout the area."

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, said the race provides an opportunity for people to enjoy a uniquely American sport right here in the community, while bringing attention and investment to the region.

"Race fans from all around the United States are already camped out at World Wide Technology Raceway, with license plates from Florida to Oregon," she said. "Those who travel here are sure to discover what those of us who make the Metro East our home already know: it is full of potential and a great place to live, work, and play."

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, said Sunday's race was the result of a lot of hard work by a lot of people.

"This is truly a great weekend for all of Southwestern Illinois," he said. "We have worked so hard for nearly a decade to bring NASCAR to our region."

State Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, said the race will have an economic boost for the region, "uplifting our local businesses, hotels, restaurants and more." State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, also noted the long-term benefits of securing the NASCAR event.

"It's engaging entertainment," she said. "But it will also bring millions in much-needed tourism dollars to the area. Events like this spark essential economic growth, and I hope to encourage more like them."

