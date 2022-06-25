Enjoy Illinois 300 'a tremendous success,' track officials say

MADISON — Several days of fan activities took nine months of planning, all culminating in a sell-out crowd of 60,000-plus for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300.

Now that it is over, track officials are looking at the results and how to improve the event, from the mechanics of the race itself to what Chris Blair, executive vice president and general manager of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison called the "toilets, trash and traffic" issues.

He noted that while an official date has not been set for next year, the Enjoy Illinois 300 will be coming back at around the same time.

So they have a year to fix a few problems, and fine-tune everything else.

"It was a tremendous success, based on all the feedback we received from NASCAR, the ownership group, from the teams, and from the overwhelming majority of the attendees," he said last week.

"Everybody was really pleased with the event weekend. It met our expectations and exceeded the expectations of a lot of people."

While the race "takes care of itself" once the green flag is waived, he said there are a large number of moving pieces that have to work together for fans, drivers and sponsors to have a good weekend.

"One of the main things we're hearing back from just so many people are the overwhelming friendliness of the people who worked the event," he said. "That kind of stood out to me, because we had a lot of meetings leading up to the event where we met with our staff and our civic groups and everybody. We explained to them that for a lot of people this was their vacation for the year. We had a lot of people travel from other parts of the country just for the event. It's up to us to make sure we deliver that positive experience, just be cheerful and welcoming."

He said track owner and CEO Curtis Francois had emphasized the need "to show Midwest hospitality," and most of those involved appeared to buy into it.

"Most of the time you don't even year about that until someone has a bad experience, but to get people to just come out and say just how friendly everybody was, that says a lot and we're pretty pleased with that," Blair said.

'The racing was incredible'

Blair said that because of a combination of factors, a number of drivers had said they didn't expect a great race.

"I had a lot of conversations with racers leading up to the event, asking how they think the race is going to go," he said. "A lot of them said it wasn't going to be that good of a race."

One issue, something that was the topic of numerous conversations, was the impact of the new "next gen" cars this year.

There was also a lot of talk about the track itself and how that would accommodate the new vehicles, according to Blair.

"People like to believe our track races like a short track because of the tighter turns and lower banking," he said. "The car didn't really produce a good race at Richmond and Martinsville, which a lot of people were kind of disappointed with, and a lot of people thought they'd see the same results here."

He said the difference is that those were half-mile tracks, while WWTR is a 1.25 mile track.

"The long straightaways enabled them to get up to speed," he said. "Within just a few minutes of the start of the race I saw three-wide and four-wide racing, and a lot of passing. I thought 'Well, these drivers didn't really know what they were talking about.'

"The racing was incredible," he said. "It came down to a two-lap shootout between Joey Lagano and Kyle Busch, which is fantastic because the two of them don't really like each other, but they have a great deal of respect for one another on the racetrack. So they raced each other hard and they raced each other clean.

"There was a lot of drama around that race, because Ross Chastain, who won a truck series race here three years ago already had two wins this season and is a contender," Blair said. "A lot of people expected ross to be a contender here, and he just had one of those bad days where everything went wrong for him."

He also said Saturday's Toyota 200 Camping World Truck Series race had an equally exciting finish, with Corey Heim starting in the pole position, then catching a break on a restart in the last few laps allowing him to take the lead and keep it to the finish.

Other track issues include different turn characteristics that can make setting up the cars a challenge.

"There were a lot of factors at play and picking the right setup is critical. Knowing where your strengths as a driver, and your team strengths, and your car strengths, and making sure you pick that precise moment," Blair said.

The car set-up includes a number of issues, ranging from tire pressure to gearing.

"One thing about this track, it's not cookie-cutter at all," he added. "There's just so many things at play. The heavy braking is kind of similar to Martinsville, the fact they have to downshift twice in turns one and two, and once in turn three, that adds a lot of driver skill to the mix."

Because the turns have different characteristics, Blair said drivers and crews have to decide what kind of a set-up compliments their strengths.

He noted Justin Allgaier, who raced in the Xfinity series in Portland that weekend, was at the track recently for a tire test.

"He felt like the key to winning here was the ability to get off turn four the fastest and straightest," Blair said. "Watching some of the things happening, it proved true. A lot of the guys who ran up front were geared for getting off of turn four as straight and quick as possible."

He said the track allows drivers to be "very aggressive."

"The way this track is made, you get the up close and personal rubbing and grinding, but you also get that speed," he said. "You can take the aspects of the big tracks and the aspects of the small tracks, and make some interesting racing."

One area that got a lot of attention was the tightness of the pit area, including several near misses.

It has always been an issue at the track.

"It's different in different places," Blair said. "There's really no spec on how wide pit row (or road) needs to be.

"We have the narrowest pit row," he said. "When those guys are coming off the backstretch to pit in and jockeying for positions, it adds a tremendous amount of excitement on pit road, because they have to be cautious and maneuver how they're going to get in. it requires a lot of guidance from the spotters and the crew chiefs to get them in."

He said ultimately, NASCAR is happy with it and none of the teams have complained.

"That's one of those characteristics that make the track unique," he said.

He said there is very little they can do to tweak the race itself, because that is primarily in the hands of NASCAR, and once it starts, the drivers and crews.

"The racing is going to take care of itself," he said. "How are we going to make the show better?"

