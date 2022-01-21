 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Embattled Illinois-based COVID testing center to close statewide ‘for the foreseeable future’

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD - An Illinois-based COVID testing chain has suspended operations statewide “for the foreseeable future” amid an investigation from state authorities, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement late Thursday.

“Although the company voluntarily suspended operations, my office contacted company officials to demand that the Center for COVID Control immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct,” Raoul said. His office evaluated complaints from Illinois residents and interviewed former employees, the statement said.

The Center for COVID Control, which is based in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows, first said it was shutting down temporarily last week, as federal authorities and multiple state agencies launched investigations against the company.

The company will not reopen any of its nationwide locations Saturday, as they had previously planned, according to its own Thursday news release. However, the release called the suspension a “pause,” and said the business was training additional staff.

Watch now: Metro East site to aid out-of-state women seeking abortions in Illinois

Complaints against the Center for COVID Control included results being delayed or not received, results being provided to people who hadn’t received tests and staff not correctly wearing personal protective equipment. These issues were raised by both customers and former employee whistleblowers, the Illinois attorney general’s office said.

The Minnesota Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the same COVID testing company and its Illinois-based lab, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, the office announced Wednesday. The company delivered results “that were falsified or inaccurate,” the agency’s news release said.

Pop-up testing sites are not regulated by the government, the Illinois Attorney General’s office said. The agency previously urged consumers to use government-sponsored testing sites, and to be cautious of any testing site that asks for payment out-of-pocket.

Americans must commit to the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr., delivering jobs and justice and protecting "the sacred right to vote, a right from which all other rights flow," President Joe Biden said Monday.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if USPS won't let you order free COVID-19 tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News