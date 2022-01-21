Embattled Illinois-based COVID testing center to close statewide ‘for the foreseeable future’

SPRINGFIELD - An Illinois-based COVID testing chain has suspended operations statewide “for the foreseeable future” amid an investigation from state authorities, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement late Thursday.

“Although the company voluntarily suspended operations, my office contacted company officials to demand that the Center for COVID Control immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct,” Raoul said. His office evaluated complaints from Illinois residents and interviewed former employees, the statement said.

The Center for COVID Control, which is based in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows, first said it was shutting down temporarily last week, as federal authorities and multiple state agencies launched investigations against the company.

The company will not reopen any of its nationwide locations Saturday, as they had previously planned, according to its own Thursday news release. However, the release called the suspension a “pause,” and said the business was training additional staff.

Complaints against the Center for COVID Control included results being delayed or not received, results being provided to people who hadn’t received tests and staff not correctly wearing personal protective equipment. These issues were raised by both customers and former employee whistleblowers, the Illinois attorney general’s office said.

The Minnesota Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the same COVID testing company and its Illinois-based lab, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, the office announced Wednesday. The company delivered results “that were falsified or inaccurate,” the agency’s news release said.

Pop-up testing sites are not regulated by the government, the Illinois Attorney General’s office said. The agency previously urged consumers to use government-sponsored testing sites, and to be cautious of any testing site that asks for payment out-of-pocket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0