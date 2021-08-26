Elected officials react to mask, vaccine rule

“The quick spread of this disease in Illinois and across the country is holding us all back from the post-pandemic life we so desperately want to embrace, and it’s harming the most vulnerable among us. We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds. Vaccination remains our strongest tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones, to restore post-pandemic life to our communities, and most crucially, to maintain our healthcare system’s ability to care for anyone who walks through their doors in need of help – and Illinois is taking action to keep our communities safe.”

— Gov. J.B. Pritzker

"Gov. Pritzker continues to act like a tyrant. Instead of engaging the legislature as the constitutional process requires, he continues to issue unilateral mandates. My office has helped numerous people who wanted to get the vaccine, and we have delivered masks, sanitizer, and PPE when requested and needed in my district. ... This is not about masks or vaccines; it's about Governor Pritzker thinking he knows better than our constitution and your family. Unless you're part of a powerful special interest group that can help his campaign, he will continue to try and control your life. It has to stop. It's time he engaged the legislature, restored local control, and started being honest with Illinois families."

— Republican gubernatorial candidate and State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia

“It is unconscionable that the Governor would mandate all school employees to be vaccinated. It is not the government’s role to make healthcare decisions for its citizens. This is a dictator-like government overreach, and it is one we, as a society, must stand up to adamantly oppose. School employees should not, as a condition of employment, be forced to be vaccinated. They as individuals should be free to make healthcare decisions for themselves. Governor Pritzker, who comes from royalty-like wealth, seems to think the way to solve this problem is to play Chief Health Expert and King. We are not going to stop COVID-19 with authoritarian rules. People need to be free to make their own healthcare decisions. If you want to wear a mask — wear a mask. But forcing people to comply with these arbitrary rules is not accomplishing anything but stoking fear, anger and resentment.”

— Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine

