El Salvador seeks Illinois farms for skilled, H-2A workers

El Salvador offers Illinois farmers thousands of skilled workers seeking seasonal, 10-month jobs through a 2020 agreement between the U.S. and El Salvador governments, the El Salvador Consulate general counsel said during a Jan. 6 speech in Springfield.

“This (labor program) is a win-win-win,” Consul General Federico Guerrero told attendees of the Illinois Specialty Crop Conference. Based in Chicago, Guerrero worked in the multinational tech industry before joining his country’s foreign service, first as vice consul in Los Angeles in 2019. He was later promoted to general consul in Chicago.

In 2020, the two governments established programs allowing Salvadorans to apply for H-2A and H-2B visas to work in temporary U.S. agricultural and nonagricultural jobs. “Our main ally is USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development) in every step. It is backed up by the embassy of the United States,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero highlighted program benefits.

“There is no recruitment fee,” the general consul noted, adding the El Salvador government handles recruiting.

“It’s completely legal. We take the person to the U.S. consulate” for approval, he explained. The recruitment and visa process takes 21 or fewer days, and the El Salvador government will help workers fill out forms and with the application process. During the pilot program, 97% of visas were approved. The program doesn’t limit the number of Salvadorans an employer may hire.

Illinois farmers will find a wide selection of potential employees.

A database of 50,000 Salvadoran profiles has been compiled. Agricultural workers have field experience with corn, vegetables, fruit, beans, coffee and sugar crops. “We can match workers with experience” to jobs, Guerrero said.

Asked about unfamiliar Illinois crops, Guerrero said, his government will work to help the workers prepare “once we learn what you (growers) need. We will start working with our minister of agriculture so they can learn the theory so once they come here it will be a little easier. It will only be tough the first month, but then you’ll have people who will become experts. They will go back and share that with more people.”

Guerrero emphasized the temporary workers will return to their country and families. “We assure 100%, they will go back home,” he said.

The El Salvador government will put individuals accepted into the program through health screenings to assure they’re healthy, Guerrero said. To date, each one in the program has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and most already have had booster shots. “Before they come here, we will assure everyone has had a booster shot,” he added.

After the workers arrive, 21 El Salvador consulates across the U.S. will support and monitor them while they’re temporarily in the U.S.

Interested Illinois farmers should first contact an immigration attorney who specializes in the H2 program, Guerrero said. “That’s where they will send all the information and have to fulfill some steps they will abide by. They will choose El Salvador as the citizenship of this program.

“Then, the Department of State will give you clearance for you to be able to bring Salvadorans in. That’s the point where you contact us, or you can even contact us once you start this process,” Guerrero said.

During the pilot program, Salvadoran H-2A workers were employed in Mississippi, Louisiana and several other states, but not in Illinois.

“We look forward to having them in Illinois in 2022,” Guerrero said with a smile.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0