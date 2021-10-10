Effingham enlists help finding next fire chief

The city of Effingham has agreed to receive assistance from the Illinois Fire Chiefs' Association in finding its next fire chief.

The city council voted unanimously this week to accept a proposal from the IFCA's Assessment and Consulting Services to help with promoting the fire chief vacancy across the state. IFCA will craft an ad to be placed in a variety of different spots, from IFCA's website and Facebook page to the daily dispatch of the International Association of Fire Chiefs' Great Lakes Division. The ad will also be posted on forums for female, African-American and Hispanic firefighters, in addition to a posting for 30 days on the Illinois Municipal League's website.

In addition, IFCA will also review resumes and provide a list of their preferred candidates. The city will pay $6,620 to IFCA for its services.

City Administrator Steve Miller said that the city has been unable to find the right candidate for the job, although they have been close on a few occasions. He said that a variety of reasons have prevented Effingham from finding a new, permanent fire chief.

"We came close on a couple of candidates, but we were unable to get to the finish line for one reason or another," Miller said. "We're going to go back to the IFCA and ask them to help us do the search and see if there is another, larger pool that we can pull from."

That larger pool could include a more diverse field than what they originally pulled from, with the notices being sent out to women and minorities. Miller feels that they are taking a closer look at candidates that may have been overlooked in the first hiring attempt.

"It's a little bit of a deeper dive into the bigger pool (of candidates)," Miller said. "We felt that we got the word out pretty good (the first time). We've interviewed candidates but we didn't hire that person for a variety of reasons. We had a good selection of candidates, (but) we just feel that after going through the process with the pool that we had, we just need to regroup."

The goal is to find the kind of candidate that fits a community like Effingham and Miller believes that finding someone that fits with the goals of the fire department is essential in this search.

"We need an individual that is like-minded with our community, that they understand the types of calls that we're taking and fits in with the community," Miller said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0