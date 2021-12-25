Effingham County to explore issues related to child care

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board has established a child care research committee to address difficulties related to the service.

A delegation from the Community-Based Planning Project led by Meghan Rewers, director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, recently addressed the Tax and Finance Committee, highlighting the need for child care in Effingham County.

The group in previous meetings tried to get $375,000 of the $6.6 million of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds to create incentives for select day care workers in Effingham County. The group approached the Tax and Finance Committee to create a special county board committee dedicated to the local child care problem.

Rewers and Community-Based Planning Project members informed the committee about the problems parents and child care centers are having in Effingham County. They include cost of child care, lack of students on the collegiate level entering the low-paying child care profession and lack of staff available due to low wages.

Also speaking to the committee was Emily Debenham, co-owner of Joe Sippers in downtown Effingham. She explained to the committee members experiences she and her husband, Brennan, were having trying to find child care during their work hours. Brennan Debenham is co-owner of Joe Sippers and a registered nurse at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. The Debenhams have four children: a 6-year-old son and three daughters ages 4, 2 and 6 months.

"We've been in this child care 'cat and mouse' game for a long time," Emily Debenham said.

Carla Holtz, operator and owner of Little Lambs of Effingham, said she was dealing with a worker shortage. She said problems with child care started in 2015 when centers started to close and the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the survival of day care.

"The whole child care system fell apart. I've been in early child care in Effingham since 1997," Holtz said. "Everyone is trying to find workers. Why can't anyone get workers? The price they are willing to pay at fast food restaurants ... (is) a minimum wage we are not suppose to get (in Illinois) until 2023. The pay has always been low. Last year the average pay for a child care worker was $11.19 an hour and we've never been able to provide benefits."

She said the educational requirements and experience needed before a child care worker can be eligible to be employed is more than some want to do for a low-paying job.

"There is a major teacher shortage," she said.

"We feel like a committee would be a great thing to consider and a great next step to help us sort out this problem," Rewers said.

"This is an important issue. This is a serious problem that is affecting our county," said County Board member Norbert Soltwedel. "I like this idea of a steady committee. I propose we name a committee to address the needs and report back to this board solutions to this problem."

The Tax and Finance Committee then voted unanimously to establish a special child care research committee, which was approved Monday afternoon by the full county board. Members of the committee will be appointed by the board at a later date.

