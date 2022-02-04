Effingham County digs out after winter storm

Snow and continued high winds forced people into their homes across the area over the past two days as a winter storm blew through Effingham County, the state and much of the Midwest.

As of noon Thursday, the National Weather Service in Lincoln reported 4.5 inches of snow had fallen since Wednesday in Effingham. By the end of this storm, NWS estimates that 4-8 inches of snow will have fallen in Effingham and the surrounding area.

The freezing rain and ice that fell Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon, and high winds across the area on Thursday, left conditions treacherous for people attempting to drive throughout the city and county.

Ben Deubelbeiss, a meterologist with the NWS, said that the impact on roads was significant, with cars and other vehicles sliding off and getting stuck in the snow.

"We've seen large sections of the interstates closed at various points over the last 24 hours due to the snow and the blowing snow," Deubelbeiss said.

The road closures didn't spare the Effingham area, as a portion of north-bound Interstate 57 near Edgewood was closed Thursday afternoon. Accidents were plentiful on the highways, putting law enforcement agencies like the Effingham County Sheriff's Office behind the eight-ball.

"If it wasn't for the serious accidents on the interstate, we would be handling everything as it came in," said Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns. "We would be not too far behind if it weren't for the interstate problems."

Both the Sheriff's Office and the Effingham Police Department credit the work done by agencies like the NWS for making sure that people were aware of the storm and were staying home. Kuhns said that while pull-outs were three times higher than a normal day, he said that there were fewer calls in place due to the warnings of state agencies.

"It's not as bad as I expected," Kuhns said. "Because we had so much warning with this storm. Many things were canceled today; a lot of people stayed home like we hoped. We can credit all of that with our call volume so far."

Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland agreed, noting that traffic on city roads was down in large part due to early warnings.

"People are staying home; several businesses have closed, which is assisting in keeping traffic off of the road," McFarland said. "The public is staying home and cooperating — it makes our job a lot easier so we can actually respond to emergencies and not traffic related incidents."

The NWS expected the snow to taper off around midnight Friday, with conditions clearing throughout the day. An air mass providing cold temperatures will come into the area off of the storm, dropping temperatures into the single digits and below into Friday night and Saturday morning. Conditions should calm down into the weekend, with temperatures settling into the 20s and 30s through early next week.

For those clearing out, Deubelbeiss recommends caution for those attempting to shovel large amounts of snow. The mass of snow can put a lot of strain on the body, enough to cause heart attacks in some people.

"Initially, some of the snow was wet and heavy," Deubelbeiss said. "We refer to that as 'heart attack snow', so we recommend taking a lot of breaks and staying hydrated if you have to be out clearing the snow."

