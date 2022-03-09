Effects of Russian oil ban will trickle down, putting Chicagoans under pressure

Chicago drivers braced for even higher gasoline prices to come as President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports.

“I know it’s hard on people’s pocketbooks, but the people in Ukraine are going through so much right now and they need some type of support from the U.S.,” Regina Rangaswami, a stay-at-home mom, said at a BP station in the South Loop.

Rangaswami said cutting off Russia’s oil supply is “the least the U.S. can do right now.”

“It is a little concerning because there are people that won’t be able to afford higher prices, and I understand they may have to put off making a trip or something like that, but for the majority of people, I feel like they’re willing to make those sacrifices to help these people that are in need.”

The ban comes nearly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, which has caused gasoline prices to march steadily higher.

Chicago’s average gas price is at a new record high at $4.63 a gallon, up 61 cents a gallon from a week ago, and the national average stands at $4.23 a gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy.

“We’ve never seen prices this high,” De Haan said. “We’ve never seen prices jump so much in a week.

De Haan said the United States and the rest of the world are just starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for oil has been increasing.

Now with the ban on Russian oil, De Haan said gas and diesel will become even more expensive, a trend he expects will continue over the next several weeks.

“We probably won’t see much relief for weeks or months,” he said. “For now, motorists are all going to be digging deeper. It wouldn’t surprise me if gas prices in Chicago eventually got close to or hit the $5-gallon mark.”

Kearre Washington, a teacher’s assistant for Chicago Public Schools, said he notices higher gas prices every day when he drives home, which he said isn’t a good thing. He wonders if the higher prices will nudge the nation toward a future with more electric cars.

On the continuing struggle in Ukraine, Washington added, “It’s unfortunate what’s going on over there, and I think Russia is being a big bully.”

Jordan Hawken, a University of Illinois at Chicago graduate student and an archaeologist at the Field Museum who was filling up her tank Tuesday, feels the U.S. should be more energy-independent and is willing to see gas prices rise if it means supporting Ukraine.

“Longer term, I think clean energy would be the best way to go, like wind, solar, even nuclear power,” Hawken said. “Shorter term, being more energy-independent within the United States as far as oil reserves go would at least, I believe, help Ukraine crisis.”

Hawken, who usually takes public transportation, said she hopes to see some more investment in and use of the CTA, which she added is “cleaner overall” as opposed to everyone driving and fueling their own cars.

“Within Chicago, we have a lot of great public transportation,” she said. “Hopefully, prices will stay about the same for the CTA, as far as train and Metra tickets, but so far, I would be willing to pay more if I knew that we weren’t giving money for the Russians and the Russian military.”

Chicago will be affected by the oil ban in more ways than gas prices, De Haan said. Chicago is a major transportation sector, and jet fuel and diesel prices could increase significantly. All of which means Chicagoans can expect “wide-scale effects” from filling up a tank of gas to shopping to buying travel tickets, De Haan said.

“There’s going to be collateral damage everywhere,” he said.

Even ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft, De Haan said, will see the impact.

“It’s going to be a squeeze on drivers,” he said. “If Uber and Lyft don’t raise the prices of a ride, it’s just going to mean that drivers are making less money because they are paying more to fill up. It could mean that less people drive for Uber and Lyft because they don’t want to spend all their money on gas.”

Chicago ride-share and delivery drivers said they’re already feeling the pressure of rising gas prices.

“Shock and awe come to mind,” Nolberto Casas, a driver in the Chicago Gig Alliance, said of his recent trip to a gas station. “I’ve never been more price conscience ever in my adult life,” said Casas, who has been a driver since 2019.

The Brighton Park resident said gas was $4.26 per gallon when he filled up on Tuesday, compared with $3.71 per gallon the previous Tuesday.

Nationwide, the average price has topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008.

With prices at that level, Casas said he and other drivers have to “do a dollar for dollar analysis” whenever they’re assigned a trip, especially ones that are longer or start farther away. Ultimately, they’re inclined to decline more trips, he said.

“It’s becoming completely not worth it to even drive,” Kevin Nelson, another ride-share driver, said. Drivers could be paying half what they make in a day for gas, dropping income below minimum wage, he said.

Nelson, who also organizes for Independent Drivers Guild in Illinois, said he’s had to train drivers on ways to complete more work using less gas, including limiting the range and time frame of rides. The group also teaches drivers to take advantage of working for multiple apps depending on demand, he said.

Uber, Lyft and other companies should start paying drivers a stipend to cover the higher prices of gas, Nelson said. This change could be made without raising fares, because Uber and Lyft already collect a significant portion from each fare, he argued.

Casas advocated for the passage of a city ordinance proposed last year, which would link driver pay to the consumer price index, establish a $5 trip minimum and cap surge pricing at 150% of normal fare, among other regulations.

Another ordinance, proposed this year by Ald. Roderick Sawyer, 6th, with the support of the Chicago Gig Alliance, would also establish minimum pay and other regulations for local drivers.

Casas said he’s concerned the higher gas prices won’t resolve themselves anytime soon, and he doesn’t believe Uber or Lyft will help drivers directly.

“I don’t want to fool myself … If I’m going to wait around for them to look out for little Nolberto Casas, it’s not going to happen,” he said of the companies.

However, Casas is continuing to work as a driver because he has “high hopes” that more regulations will soon pass, he said.

De Haan said the various impacts of the oil ban and increase in prices mean people can expect a “steep and very painful summer.”

“It’s going to be a bumpy summer,” he said. “Anyone traveling or just going about their day-to-days, expect these prices to remain higher for longer. Chicago is going to have to turn back to mass transit, whether it be Metra or CTA. That’s really the only way that we can beat it here.”

