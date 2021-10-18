Edwardsville man indicted for meth-related charges

EDWARDSVILLE — An Edwardsville man has been indicted on drug- and weapon-related felony charges.

Steven W. Cobb Jr., 43, of Edwardsville was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both class 3 felonies.

The case was originally presented by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

According to court documents, on Oct. 3 Cobb allegedly was found to have 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Alprazolam with intent to deliver, and a .357 Magnum revolver.

He has a 2020 St. Clair County conviction for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine .

Bail was originally set at $100,000.

In a separate case, George Garcia, 18, of Collinsville, was indicted for criminal damage to property over $500 and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, both Class 4 felonies.

The criminal damage charge was originally filed by the Illinois State Police and the fleeing charge by the Madison County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 12 Garcia allegedly threw an object at a 2020 Dodge Ram truck belonging to another person, causing in excess of $500 damage. On Sept. 14 he allegedly fled from a Madison County sheriff's deputy.

