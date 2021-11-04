East St. Louis mother charged in connection with fire that killed her 5 children

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis mother has been charged in St. Clair County in the deaths of her five children in an apartment fire in August, according to online court records.
Sabrina Dunigan, 34, faces five counts of endangering the life/health of a child, a felony charge. Online court records indicate there are pending grand jury actions in the case.
Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6. The blaze was reported about 3 a.m. on the second floor of an apartment building at 560 North 29th Street after she had gone out.
Duinigan could not be reached for comment but her father, Greg Dunigan, spoke to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about the charges on Thursday. He said he can't believe authorities would charge her with a crime after everything she lost.
"Why are they trying to do this to her?" Greg Dunigan said. "She done lost all she can lose already. Why they want to take the rest away, meaning herself? She don't have nothing left."
The children who died were Loy-el Dunigan, 2; Jabari Johnson, 4; twin 8-year-old girls, Heaven and Neveah “Veah” Dunigan; and Deontae Davis, 9.
Greg Dunigan said he and his wife lived in a separate part of the apartment and were supposed to be watching the children when Sabrina Dunigan left to pick up her boyfriend from work. Greg Dunigan repeated that account again Thursday, but added, "It just so happened we fell asleep." He and his wife jumped from the apartment’s second floor to escape. The family of eight was staying in the one-bedroom apartment, Greg Dunigan said.
Sabrina Dunigan had returned home that day, her birthday, to find her apartment filled with smoke and fire, she has said. She said suffered burns on her arms and feet trying to reach her children but couldn’t save them.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said four of the children died at the scene and a fifth died at a St. Louis hospital. Dye hasn't provided updates on the four who died in Illinois. But the St. Louis medical examiner's office said Neveah, who died after being brought to St. Louis Children's Hospital, died of smoke inhalation. The manner of death was classified as accidental.
The fire has been under investigation by the Illinois state fire marshal’s office. Questions had been raised after the fire whether the children had been home alone, which is what fire officials initially indicated.
Sabrina Dunigan and her father have said they suspect it was an electrical fire and claimed the cramped apartment lacked smoke detectors. The landlord, however, said he put smoke detectors in all of his rental properties.
In Illinois, the crime of endangering the life or health of a child is defined as knowingly causing or allowing a child's life to be in danger, or allowing the child to be put in a circumstance that endangers the child's life or health.
