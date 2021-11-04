East St. Louis mother charged in connection with fire that killed her 5 children

The children who died were Loy-el Dunigan, 2; Jabari Johnson, 4; twin 8-year-old girls, Heaven and Neveah “Veah” Dunigan; and Deontae Davis, 9.

Greg Dunigan said he and his wife lived in a separate part of the apartment and were supposed to be watching the children when Sabrina Dunigan left to pick up her boyfriend from work. Greg Dunigan repeated that account again Thursday, but added, "It just so happened we fell asleep." He and his wife jumped from the apartment’s second floor to escape. The family of eight was staying in the one-bedroom apartment, Greg Dunigan said.

Sabrina Dunigan had returned home that day, her birthday, to find her apartment filled with smoke and fire, she has said. She said suffered burns on her arms and feet trying to reach her children but couldn’t save them.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said four of the children died at the scene and a fifth died at a St. Louis hospital. Dye hasn't provided updates on the four who died in Illinois. But the St. Louis medical examiner's office said Neveah, who died after being brought to St. Louis Children's Hospital, died of smoke inhalation. The manner of death was classified as accidental.