East St. Louis man charged with armed robbery at Fairview Heights shopping center

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's office on Wednesday charged an East St. Louis man with the armed robbery of a Fairview Heights hobby store.

Anthony Miller, 24, of the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue in East St. Louis, faces charges of armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm. He is currently being held at the St. Clair County jail on $100,000 bond, according to a release from Fairview Heights Police.

Police say Miller used a handgun to rob a man of cash in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby at approximately 4 p.m. Dec. 21. Miller approached the victim while he was putting packages into his vehicle and threatened to kill him if he didn't give up all of his cash, according to the release.

The victim complied and was not injured.

Miller was captured when police checked surveillance cameras in the area and were able to identify the make and model of the vehicle he was driving.

