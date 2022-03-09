 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East St. Louis crash sends nine children to hospital, police say

EAST ST. LOUIS — Nine children were sent to an area hospital after a traffic crash in East St. Louis Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the children were riding in a passenger van heading east near the intersection of 26th and Ohio when they were struck by a southbound Buick SUV at about 8:50 a.m.

Perry didn't know the extent of the children's injuries or if the driver of the SUV was hurt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said.

A spokesperson for East St. Louis School District 189 said the incident had not been reported to any of the district's schools and confirmed that the van was not district owned.

