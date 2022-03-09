East St. Louis crash sends nine children to hospital, police say

EAST ST. LOUIS — Nine children were sent to an area hospital after a traffic crash in East St. Louis Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the children were riding in a passenger van heading east near the intersection of 26th and Ohio when they were struck by a southbound Buick SUV at about 8:50 a.m.

Perry didn't know the extent of the children's injuries or if the driver of the SUV was hurt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said.

A spokesperson for East St. Louis School District 189 said the incident had not been reported to any of the district's schools and confirmed that the van was not district owned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0