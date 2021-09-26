East Moline inmates studying in Augustana College program

EAST MOLINE — Inmates at East Moline Correctional Center have begun a Bachelor of Arts program through Augustana College.
State officials say 10 students began study late in the summer. They are taking courses from professors who lecture on the same subjects on Augustana's Rock Island campus.
It's the first BA program offered East Moline inmates in more than 20 years.
The initial program offers a communications studies major with other majors to be added. The liberal arts curriculum includes history, literature, math, foreign languages, religion, science and the arts.
Illinois Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys says a college degree is key to those in custody who want to change their lives and provide financially for their families.
Augustana modeled its program after the Bard Prison Initiative. It was featured in the 2019 PBS documentary "College Behind Bars."
Students in the Augustana Prison Education Program pay no tuition or any costs associated with coursework. The program is funded by the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation.
Photos: How to replace an 8 million pound railroad bridge truss on the Mississippi River
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
People watch from a special riverboat cruise as workers raise a new bridge truss (right) into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weighs over 8 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for two sets of tracks and double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Crews raise a new bridge truss, right, into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Bob Wagoner, left, Jane Louer, center, and Ron Goldfeder watch from a Riverboat as crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
The McKinley Bridge is seen in the foreground as crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
