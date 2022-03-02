Durbin meets with Bloomington-Normal economic leaders

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Wednesday met virtually with the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council to discuss infrastructure priorities.

"During their conversation, Durbin spoke about the increased federal funding coming to Illinois from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will be put toward infrastructure projects in the area," Durbin's office said in a statement.

The act, which President Joe Biden signed in November, will bring Illinois $3.8 billion over the next five years in addition to $14 billion already planned.

The American Rescue Plan also allocated $13 billion to Bloomington, $10 million to Normal and $33 million to McLean County.

Durbin and the Council also talked about Heartland Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing Training Academy, which is seeking federal funding through the rescue plan's Economic Adjustment Assistance Program. Durbin previously visited the Academy’s Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage training facilities.

“With the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s funding, we can begin to map out a new era of infrastructure in Illinois. It was great to speak with Bloomington-Normal leaders today to discuss how to put this funding to good use,” said Durbin. “From improving our regional infrastructure to leading the electric vehicle revolution, Central Illinois is ready for the challenge.”

