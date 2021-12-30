Due to surge of COVID-19 patients, Aurora hospital officials warn against large New Year's gatherings

As Kane County's COVID-19 average weekly test positivity rate has surged to 13.2%, Aurora hospital executives are pleading with residents to ring in the new year at home rather than at a party or public place.

Meanwhile, several residents have spoken out online about struggles to get quick COVID-19 tests, and the state has announced it is expanding the hours at its Aurora testing site to six days a week instead of four days starting Jan. 3.

The test positivity rate has skyrocketed in Kane, reaching the highest numbers the county has seen in the last year. Four weeks ago, the average rate stood at 6.7%, as opposed to the 3.1% average rate in late October, state data shows.

"COVID really is rearing its ugly head right now," said Michael Kelleher, chief medical officer at AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center, who said the Aurora hospital went from treating 16 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday to 27 patients Wednesday.

"Our ER volume has been around 25 to 30% higher than a normally busy time for us and I anticipate we'll see even more COVID patients as we get into New Year's Eve," he said.

According to state data, at least 19% of ICU beds are available at hospitals in Kane and DuPage counties as of Tuesday, a number state health officials said should not drop below 20%.

Rush Copley Medical Center, on Aurora's southeast side, was treating 75 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Mary Shilkaitis said, adding that they are forecasting a surge in cases from Christmas and New Year's gatherings to hit its peak in mid-January.

"It leaves us certainly disappointed that we are in this place and we know our staff is exhausted and disappointed," Shilkaitis said. "They continue to amaze us and they are here to take care of patients, but we are truly fatigued."

Rush Copley has reverted back to its previous no visitor policy and has postponed some elective surgeries to help respond better to urgent COVID-19 cases, she said. Before Christmas, the hospital was treating about 46 COVID-19 patients a day, but the numbers have quickly been increasing.

"I know folks are looking forward to New Year's Eve and Day and health care workers would respectively plead people to gather only in small crowds and do not go out," Shilkaitis said. "If you're even just a little sick, err on the side of caution. It's our plea to the community to help with the spread."

Some residents are finding it hard to find COVID-19 testing amid the current surge and many said they've had to wait in line for hours to take the test. Starting Monday, the state's mass testing site in Aurora will become operational six days a week in order to help meet demand, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week.

National pharmacy chains, like Walgreens or CVS, that offer testing have appointments filled several days in advance in the Aurora area and many stores that sell the at-home test kits have begun limiting the number customers can purchase due to the demand for the items.

Kelleher said the lack of testing availability is a problem, as the tests are needed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. During Thanksgiving, he bought five at-home test kits to give to family members who traveled, but now they are hard to find.

"Getting a PCR test has also been hard with long lines and we've had some people say don't even bother because turnaround times can take four to five days, so I think testing is a big issue," Kelleher said. "Testing is still an important part of the equation."

Kelleher said hospitals are also struggling with staffing as many employees, even those vaccinated against the coronavirus, are coming down with mild cases of COVID-19 and cannot work.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday a shortened recommended time people should isolate when they've tested positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days, if they don't have symptoms.

While Kelleher said some have criticized the new guidelines, he believes it will help in the long run because over the next two weeks he expects more staff members at Mercy Center to test positive. The hospital has stopped in-person meetings and instead of having people walk into his office to ask a question, he is taking calls instead, he said.

As the number of COVID-19 patients has grown, Mercy Center has continued to schedule elective surgeries, but Kelleher said they will continue to play it by ear concerning that issue.

