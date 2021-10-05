Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge should expect more delays this week. Here's why

A portion of the highway stretching from Poplar Street Bridge to the I-55/64 split will close for several days this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday the left northbound lane of Interstate 55/64 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-55/64 split will close from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8.
All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.
The lane closure is needed while bridge deck repairs are made on Poplar Street Bridge, according to IDOT.
IDOT is urging motorists to allow extra time for trips through this area and says drivers should expect delays.
Cardinals honor Mike Shannon before losing 3-2 to Chicago Cubs
Legendary Mike Shannon says goodbye
St. Louis Cardinal broadcaster Mike Shannon address the crowd during a ceremony celebrating his fifty years with the team before the start of baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Chicago Cubs Frank Schwindel (18) slides into home beating the throw to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) on an RBI single from Chicago Cubs Matt Duffy (5) for the Cubs to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Yadier Molina (4) walks back to first after Chicago Cubs Frank Schwindel (18) slides into home on an RBI single from Chicago Cubs Matt Duffy (5) for the Cubs to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux (35) visits the mound to talk with starting pitcher Jake Woodford (40) in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Teamates congratulate St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman (19) who tied the game 1-1 with a lead-off solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals Andrew Knizner (7) strikes out the end the fifth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws a pitch in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals assistant coach Willie McGee (51) tries to stay dry during the first inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Yadier Molina (4) walks off the field when a rain delay is called in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman (19) pops out the third base breaking his bat on the swing in the seventh inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford (40) throws a pitch in the rain during the first inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) connects for a single in the second inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman (19) ties the game 1-1 with a lead-off solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Legendary St. Louis Cardinal broadcaster Mike Shannon waves goodbye to the crowd as he drives away on his new golf cart with his wife Lori after a retirement ceremony celebrating his fifty years the team before the start of baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Legendary St. Louis Cardinal broadcaster Mike Shannon tears up as he looks up at the fans as he wife Lori reaches for his hand during a retirement ceremony celebrating his fifty years the team before the start of baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Cardinals players cheer as legendary St. Louis Cardinal broadcaster Mike Shannon waves goodbye to the crowd as he drives away on his new golf cart with his wife Lori after a retirement ceremony celebrating his fifty years the team before the start of baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
